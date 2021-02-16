Tommy Odetto Plants Roots in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Dawn Pearls Photography

His timing could not have been more perfect. Guitarist Tommy Odetto moved to Milwaukee from California just in time for a pandemic. Odetto’s musical sign of approval came in 2015 when he was asked to play with Big Brother and The Holding Company when founding member Sam Andrew died. He says challenge of the gig was replicating Andrew’s iconic musical parts while letting his own musical personality shine through.

The proverbial canary in a coal mine for other artists, Odetto has been playing select shows around Milwaukee when he feels the safety measures of the venue are adequate. He also recently released a video for the song “On the Run.”

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

It’s actually had a positive effect. Sometimes it’s hard to get into the mindset of “writing mode” when you’re focused on gigging and gig hunting to keep the work coming in. Since that has been not an option for most of last year, it really just let me focus on giving full attention, to what I’m hearing in my head.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

Yes, I do. I’ve always enjoyed practicing ever since I was a little kid. It’s been so great to take a break from a busy gig schedule to just work on my craft. I love practicing scales, learning songs, and when inspiration hits for a new song, try to get it down as quick as I can. Even if it’s a little phone recording, it’s always best for me to capture that initial inspired musical moment to go back and refer to. Or, I may just finish it right then and there, if the flow is happening. Songwriting is very elusive. I find the process enigmatic, and fascinating. You never know when, why, or where, a musical idea is going to pop into your head. I just try to be ready for it when it does!

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

The future of full scale performing is so uncertain right now. With performing during a pandemic, shows are obviously few and far between. I’ve been very fortunate to as of late, been able to play in very strict socially distanced situations. A couple of establishments that have the space to cater to those regulations, have been a true blessing. I live to play live and playing live is how I make a living,

The fact that I’ve been able to find a few places that are pulling it off really well, has been a huge blessing.

I definitely have concerns of safety for myself and others during this pandemic. I’ve been lucky to find myself in situations where I’m on a stage far away from people when I’m performing. When I’m off the stage I have a mask on and wave to say hello instead of a handshake. I’m very fortunate to play places that are doing socially distanced shows very well. St. Kate Hotel for example is doing a great job. I’m set up 10-15 feet from others.

Some places are just too small and doesn’t make sense to play there when social distance doesn’t seem like a possibility. Those couple of places just aren’t worth the risk. For me, or others in my opinion.