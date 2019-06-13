By Bus, Car or The Hop, All Roads Lead to the Lakefront Festival

× Expand Ridership numbers were strong for the Hop during its first month of operation last November.

Counting down the days to Summerfest? So are we! No matter where you live, there are easy and convenient ways to make your way to the Big Gig.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

MCTS offers easy and wallet friendly options that’ll drop you right at the front gates of Summerfest. Catch a Milwaukee County System Freeway Flyer from a Park-Ride or take advantage of the Downtown Shuttle. Visit MCTS online for more information: ridemcts.com.

Uber to the Fest

Uber is the official rideshare provider of Summerfest. Simply download the app, enter SUMMERFEST as your location and you’ll be at the Big Gig in no time! The main Uber pick-up and drop-off zone is located right outside of the Mid Gate at E. Chicago St. and N. Jackson St.

Bublr

Feeling green? Take advantage of Milwaukee’s own bike share, Bublr. Docking stations are conveniently located within walking distance of the Summerfest grounds. For information on pricing, station locations or how to borrow a bike, visit bublrbikes.com.

The HOP

Hop on Milwaukee’s newest form of transportation! The street-car route runs through the Historic Third Ward with several stops just blocks from the North and Mid gates. The best part, it’s free! For route map and schedule information, visit thehopmke.com.

Motorcycle

Free motorcycle parking is located near the Mid Gate and opens at 9 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. The free lot is sponsored by Harley-Davidson.

Driving to the Fest?

Save money with SpotHero, the nation’s leading parking reservation app. With the SpotHero app, you can book a spot near Henry W. Maier Festival Park and walk to the festival or book a spot along the shuttle route and take the shuttle to Summerfest. To reserve your parking spot, visit the Summerfest SpotHero Parking Page and book a spot with rates up to 50% off the drive up price. Download the SpotHero mobile app for more information.