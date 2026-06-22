Alejandro Escovedo and the Electric Saints at Summerfest - Aurora Pavilion

× Expand Photo by Scott Sabatke Alejandro Escovedo - Summerfest 2026 Alejandro Escovedo performing at Summerfest (2026)

In 1998 No Depression magazine named Alejandro Escovedo as “Artist of the Decade.” At the height of the Americana music scare, Escovedo was everywhere thanks to a few albums that spotlit his singer-songwriter side.

Fans in attendance Thursday at his Aurora Pavilion show might have been disappointed, but if they had big ears, they were in for a treat.

Flanked by a drummer and keyboard player, aka The Electric Saints, Escovedo’s set was as experimental as it was rooted in roots music. His 2024 album Echo Dancing reimagines songs from his career and this show was a fine helping including the driving “Sacramento & Polk;” the raging “Everybody Loves Me” became a lusty dirge.

Dressed in black, with shades and wide brimmed hat, Escovedo could have been mistaken for Rudy Martinez, especially when Scott Danborn’s keyboard turned into a Vox organ as “Break This Time” leaned into the seminal “96 Tears” riff.

Escovedo’s familia offered inspiration as he noted his father’s migration to the United States from Mexico as a young teenager in the acoustic number “Something Blue.”

While he would close with “Castañuelas,” a revision of “Castanets,” built on Danborn’s barrelhouse piano, it was the penultimate “Chelsea Hotel ’78” that sealed the deal. The 75-year-old guitarist wailed peals of feedback, flaunting the influence of bands like The Stooges on his work. “And it makes no sense / And it makes perfect sense,” he sang, neatly offering up a rock and roll koan.