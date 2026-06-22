Amyl and the Sniffers Electrify the Summerfest Grounds

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt Amy and the Sniffers - Summerfest 2026 Amyl and the Sniffers at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at Summerfest (2026)

A sea of wolf cuts and microbangs ready to headbang and mosh flooded the Miller Lite Oasis to see Friday night’s closing act: Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers.

Widely regarded by local punk and alternative aficionados as one of the best Summerfest acts this year, most in the audience were visibly excited to see the group play—at a free stage no less. A lucky few were witnesses to their show at The Cactus Club back in 2019, ecstatic and almost dumbfounded that they would bother returning to Smallwaukee. One fan expressed concern around the stage’s pay-to-enter pit: “It’s dead up there. And if the band doesn’t have a good time, they’re not coming back [to Milwaukee.]”

Fortunately, the venue quickly filled up with eager fans, rattling on barricades in lieu of jumping them as Summerfest security looked on. Shortly after their slated showtime, Amyl and the Sniffers entered to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” comically dissonant to the band’s high energy punk rock set—or, was perhaps a rallying cry to the bandmembers taking the stage. Let’s go, girls!

Commanding Vocals

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Amyl and the Sniffers - Summerfest 2026 Amyl and the Sniffers at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at Summerfest (2026)

Leading the pack was frontwoman Amy Taylor, triangulated somewhere between Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill, Farrah Fawcett and Hedwig (of Angry Inch fame). Her commanding vocals and facial expressions akin to a horror movie heroine finally going mad filled the grounds with rowdy punk energy. Moshes and crowd surfing abounded in response.

The band didn’t waste much time between songs, but Taylor was keen to foster some banter with the audience, joking about the World Cup (Australia lost to the U.S. earlier that day) and obliging an audience member holding a sign that read ‘I want to do a shoey with Amyl and the Sniffers.’ “We will make that happen by the end of the set, I promise you that!” Taylor replied.

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Drummer Bryce Wilson regulated perhaps the entire crowd’s collective heart rate with a mostly up-tempo setlist but had no problem leaning on the back side of the pocket and slowing things down just enough at the end of most tunes. His simple four-piece drumkit packed a surprisingly heavy wallop, wailing dense runs on the low-tuned toms and laying into the deep bass. Guitarist Dec Martens was unafraid to rip some nasty riffs as Taylor egged on the crowd's unrelenting cheers. Usual bassist Gus Romer is on a temporary hiatus, so the Sniffers welcomed the talented Lakota Vella from Melbourne-based punk band Public Figures.

Whimsy and Weirdness

In name, Amyl and the Sniffers alludes to inhaled party stimulants, AKA “poppers,” and at Summerfest they really lived up to their title. Their setlist laid on the gas with fan favorites like “U Should Not Be Doing That,” “Guided by Angels” and “Security”, showcasing their best work and evoking groups like Bikini Kill, Le Tigre and Mannequin Pussy. Wafting through the air, too, was the whimsy and weirdness of proto-punks The B-52’s.

Landing the nearest to Riot Grrrl legacy bands’ style was their track “Me and the Girls,” drawing a striking comparison between playground taunts (“Me and the girls are out having fun / You and the boys are playing your Xbox ... You and your boy band, ugly and hairy / Me and the girls look snazzy and hot”) to persistent gender disparities such as reproductive justice issues and the pink tax.

The energy slowed only remotely for a handful of (comparatively) lowkey tunes: “Big Dreams,” “Chewing Gum” and “Tiny Bikini.”

Outspoken Politics

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Amyl and the Sniffers - Summerfest 2026 Amyl and the Sniffers at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at Summerfest (2026)

The Sniffers are consistently outspoken about political issues with an unapologetic and bold tone. While accepting the Album of the Year award at the 2025 ARIAs, Taylor is quoted by Australian publications as declaring “all immigrants welcome...land back, the dole’s [a welfare-like institution] going up, and every pub gets a million dollars.” She greeted Summerfest goers with a similar stance, speaking out broadly against people losing their civil rights in the US. “I’m from Australia, and we all come from different walks of life, but I see what’s happening in this country.”

They didn’t shy away from political banter in their song choice, either. “GFY” initially prompted the first political comments: “Yeah, there’s a couple people we should say that to. Elon Musk, for example, anyone?” Near the end of their electric set came “Knifey,” a hard-hitting piece about women’s self-defense.

By the end of their set, the whole crowd was buzzing, wishing for them not to go—and despite fans’ concerns that the band wouldn’t enjoy their stint in Milwaukee, it was clear that Amyl and the Sniffers were happy to be here. “This festival’s been around since, what, the ‘60s? Not bad in this economy, I tell you what!” exclaimed Taylor. While the Australian punks may have outgrown their local debut venue in Bay View, here’s hoping that Milwaukee remains on their tour lists to come.