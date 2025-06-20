Bryan Cherry Band at Miller Lite Jazz Oasis Stage

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Bryan Cherry - Summerfest 2025 Bryan Cherry performs on the Miller Lite Jazz Oasis Stage at Summerfest (2025)

Summerfest lived up to its name as Bryan Cherry and his band kicked off opening day 2025 with a 1 p.m. performance at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage under clear skies.

Cherry’s soul-blues is built on the songwriter’s eye for lyrical detail. Throughout the set hints of balladry met low-burn mid-tempo grooves topped with rock numbers that found Cherry testifying intensely. Sean Williamson’s electric guitar solos walked a tightrope between reckless abandon and technical mastery—at times he seemed to be channeling the evening’s headliner Ernie Isley.

Toward the end of the concert the band launched into “Swagger So Fine.” As the tune settled in, Cherry and Williamson stepped back and let a drum and bass breakdown take the spotlight for a stretch. The band demonstrated not to overlook talent in your own backyard on the early time slots. Summerfest still holds treasures hidden in plain sight.