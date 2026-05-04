David Byrne Sings Old Hits and New Music in a Dazzling Concert

× Expand Photo by Daniel Ojeda David Byrne - Who Is the Sky? tour (2026) David Byrne with his "marching band" at the Miller High Life Theatre on his Who Is the Sky tour (May 3, 2026)

“Everybody’s coming to my house,” David Byrne joyously sang at his sold-out show on his current Who Is the Sky? Tour. And guess what? He was absolutely right!

The Miller High Life Theatre was filled to the rafters with adoring, nostalgic Talking Heads fans just waiting to hear all the “hits” from the Heads founder and frontman. And they were duly rewarded. One half of the one hour, 50-minute set celebrated the band’s innovative blend of art-punk, rock and funk swirling about in clouds of polyrhythmic grooves.

But there was new music as well, moving Byrne in yet another direction that only reinforced and underscored his futuristic, creative vision of the world around us—and beyond.

3D World

The

Expand Photo by Daniel Ojeda David Byrne - Who Is The Sky tour (2026) David Byrne with members of his "marching band" at the Miller High Life Theatre on his Who Is the Sky tour (May 3, 2026)

show itself is a dazzling, extraordinary visual spectacle that turns the stage into a three-dimensional “world” filled with images that not only support the music but make it a “world” of its own. And Byrne flipped the well-known Shakespearean quote right on its head: Here, All the stage is a world, specifically David Byrne’s “world.”

And his merry band of 13 musicians, singers and dancers proved that time and time again, with marching band movements and formations using precise choreography. They roamed the stage freely with wireless instruments (yes, the sound system was sheer perfection) and complemented the Main Man in a way still made the music an ensemble effort.

The show’s opener, “Heaven,” was just that—a barren, icy looking stage looking toward the galaxy and seeing that Planet Earth is (still) blue. It was eerily cold as it was strangely comforting. And when scenery shifts to “And She Was” we’re immediately moving through countryside rolling hills and meadows on a sunny day. Byrne made it clear that there was no destination; this was all about the journey into his music, his vision and the celebration of it all.

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Lifetime of Music

And what a celebration of a lifetime it was! The tense, fraught energy of “Psycho Killer” with its bass-heavy menace followed by the accelerated speed of “Life During Wartime,” the rapid-fire arrangement making it sound even more serious and urgent.

And the newer songs brought out a light, melodic side; the buoyant “Everybody Laughs,” the happy talk of “When We Are Singing” and the tongue in cheek (but oh so true) “My Apartment is My Friend,” written during— and in response to— the pandemic.

Byrne and company breathed new life into a lesser-known tunes like “Air,” the hazy pink and blue horizon giving a floating, ethereal lift to the song. And “Strange Overtones” (a collaboration with Brian Eno) got rearranged with an upbeat, funk groove that made it sound new again.

And when Byrne and his “marching” band of musicians, singers and dancers performed the Heads classic, “Once in a Lifetime,” the entire production came full circle: the show—and Byrne himself—are truly a once in a lifetime event. That is, of course, until the next time.