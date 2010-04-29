Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom

×

As the only straight-forward rock ’n’roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’sFree Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere lastyear, but like so many buzz bands, their stock plummeted after they released afull-length record. Their new-band mystique already exhausted, the group wassandwiched unceremoniously toward the bottom of a bill sponsored by the music blogDaytrotter Wednesday night at the Turner Hall Ballroom, where they took thestage at the early hour of 8 p.m., before much of the audience had arrived. Ifthey were disappointed, though, they certainly didn’t show it. Wearinginfectious smiles, Free Energy charmed the meager crowd with buoyant, power-popriffs and a set of songs that strived for nothing more than to recreate thejoyous feel of Cheap Trick’s “Surrender.”

The pair of Americana acts that followed Free Energy drewfrom very different sounds but filled the stage similarly well. Backed by areserved four-piece band, Missouri singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff drewfrom the same cotton-soft tones as many of his 20-something indie-folk peers,but distinguished himself with the deep, battered voice of a true countrysinger. It’s a voice remarkable for both its rich, gospel undertoneswhich cameacross beautifully during a duet with Rateliff’s upright bassist JulieDavisand its unexpected power. On the set’s bigger numbers, it transformedinto a full-lunged bellow that could have carried for acres.





The California quintet Delta Spirit alsounderstood the power of volume. They are easily among the most feral ofindie-rock’s abundant new breed of Americana revivalists, suggesting therough-and-tumble country of early-’70s Rolling Stones, as baptized in a riverof pianos and percussive clatter a la the Cold War Kids. With his steely,snarled voice, singer Mathew Vasquez worked the crowd with the sinisterconfidence of a cult leader, demanding audience participation. “If you’refeeling what I’m feeling, come on!” he hollered. “All you soul-searchingpeople, come on!” The crowd clapped along like it had no say in the matter.





Though they were ostensibly theheadliner, the New Yorkindie-pop ensemble Ra Ra Riot struggled to match the energy of the night’spreceding acts.



