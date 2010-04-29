Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom

The pair of Americana acts that followed Free Energy drewfrom very different sounds but filled the stage similarly well. Backed by areserved four-piece band, Missouri singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff drewfrom the same cotton-soft tones as many of his 20-something indie-folk peers,but distinguished himself with the deep, battered voice of a true countrysinger. It’s a voice remarkable for both its rich, gospel undertoneswhich cameacross beautifully during a duet with Rateliff’s upright bassist JulieDavisand its unexpected power. On the set’s bigger numbers, it transformedinto a full-lunged bellow that could have carried for acres.
The California quintet Delta Spirit alsounderstood the power of volume. They are easily among the most feral ofindie-rock’s abundant new breed of Americana revivalists, suggesting therough-and-tumble country of early-’70s Rolling Stones, as baptized in a riverof pianos and percussive clatter a la the Cold War Kids. With his steely,snarled voice, singer Mathew Vasquez worked the crowd with the sinisterconfidence of a cult leader, demanding audience participation. “If you’refeeling what I’m feeling, come on!” he hollered. “All you soul-searchingpeople, come on!” The crowd clapped along like it had no say in the matter.
Though they were ostensibly theheadliner, the New Yorkindie-pop ensemble Ra Ra Riot struggled to match the energy of the night’spreceding acts.
Photos by CJ Foeckler