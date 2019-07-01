Explosive Guitar Rock Rocks Briggs & Stratton

× Expand Photo credit: Catfish and the Bottlemen Catfish and the Bottlemen

Guitar rock is alive and doing just fine, thank you very much. That’s according to Catfish and the Bottlemen (CATB) in their explosive Summerfest act on Sunday, June 30, at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard.

The Welsh indie rockers shot down any thoughts that electronica rules the world with their explosive 90-minute set that featured—are you ready for this?—two guitars, a bass and drums. That’s it. Could this be a return to the 1960s? The electronic outline of a toucan sitting on top of a beer can sipping through a straw (the cover of their 2019 release The Balance) reminded us that this is a 21st century production. And in case you’re wondering, said toucan was sipping heavily throughout the entire set.

CATB played Milwaukee in 2018 in a stripped-down intimate club setting, with its power-driven guitars front and center. The quartet has now graduated from the school of garage rock and the expansive, outdoor setting gave it room to roam freely, unleashing the full potential of its catchy songs.

Walking onstage to The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” the quartet launched into a recent release, “Longshot.” Lead guitarist and vocalist Van McCann has all the fierce determination and mannered poise of a veteran rocker (he’s 26) and drove the band through 17 songs that encapsulated all three of CATB’s releases. Live, the band allowed itself to explore its music with long, extended instrumental solos, which showcased the band’s musicianship in tunes like “Conversation” and “Soundcheck.”

The Brit band influences are certainly apparent; the chiming guitars of U2; the rebel yells of Oasis; the moody twists and turns of The Cure, among many others.

But Catfish and the Bottlemen made it all their own, proving that once again, all you need are some simple instruments in hand to create some great music.

