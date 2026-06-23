Flipturn Brings Chill Vibes to Summerfest

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt flipturn - Summerfest 2026 flipturn headlines the Generac Power Stage at Summerfest (2026)

Five-person electronic indie band Flipturn closed out Saturday night’s lineup at the Generac Stage to an adoring crowd. The band has been on the up and up since releasing their debut album Shadowglow in 2022, followed by a U.S. festival tour. Could their tour for their most recent release, Burnout Days, top Shadowglow?

Seeing as the band got their start at college house shows at the University of Florida, it’s no surprise that the audience was mostly 20-somethings. A smattering of attendees saw the band open for fellow indie band Hippo Campus a couple years prior, which lead singer Dillon Basse took time to acknowledge. “[Performing here again] really means so, so much. Thank you for being here...it’s so cool to see so many of you.”

With an effortless blend and strong chemistry, Flipturn is at their best in smaller, more intimate spaces. This was clear early on in their set, as the band seemed to struggle a bit to connect with the sheer size of the crowd. Admittedly, they had a tough job—translating electronic production and chill jams to a big festival stage is a lofty challenge. The band’s audience engagement was nonchalant, seeming to rely on large scale graphics rather than filling up the space as performers in their own right, most evident with their mid-set track “Swim Between Trees.” This was all fairly on brand for the casual and laid-back Flipturn, sporting oversized band t-shirts and hoodies as nods to their early musical inspiration.

Entrancing Vibes

Their emphasis on entrancing vibes was palpable, even down to the lighting of the stage, often backlighting the musicians in soft blues and purples such that they became living silhouettes. Their sound paired well with contemporaries like Mt. Joy and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whom Flipturn has either played alongside or opened for on numerous occasions.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Right out the gate, Flipturn played their biggest hits. “Sad Disco,” “Chicago” and “Whales” all got the crowd singing along. “Rodeo Clown,” the single that announced the arrival of Burnout Days, was a fan favorite.

The true star of the night was drummer Devon VonBalson. Even in softer jams like “Hollow,” VonBalson kept busy with dense licks using all of the drumkit. If he wasn’t filling every 16th note space, he was jumping and climbing around the throne, complimenting each tune with a dextrous and complicated performance unto itself.

After bassist Madeline Jarman welcomed newcomers to the crowd and teased a forthcoming album, the energy ramped up. “That one was an unreleased song,” she said to raucous cheers. “Thanks for being our guinea pigs.” Flipturn’s top song on streaming platforms off EP Citrona, “August,” featured dueling and floating guitar countermelodies as well as moshable choruses. “Juno” thumped in the audience’s chests with bass and synthesizer that soared over the grounds, giving listeners something a bit meatier to bite into.

Even when things appeared to get a little too chill, Flipturn was game for the challenge of winning over the festival crowd. It remains to be seen whether the new tracks teased by Jarman will lean into their heavy emphasis on nostalgia and home-finding or foray into new musical terrain; but in any case, Flipturn’s fans certainly have more chill jams to look forward to.