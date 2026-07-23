Garbage Live at Edinburgh Castle

× Expand Photo via Garbage - Facebook Garbage at Edinburgh Castle Garbage at Edinburgh Castle (July 11, 2026)

Last week, ‘90s grunge band Garbage took to the stage at Edinburgh Castle to celebrate more than 30 years of music. Comprised of Shirley Manson and three Wisconsin musicians, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig, the band formed in 1993. For Edinburgh native and lead vocalist Shirley Manson, performing at the historic venue was a deeply meaningful milestone. After walking onstage to the Twin Peaks theme and opening the show with “There's No Future in Optimism,” Manson shared, with visible emotion, that telling her father about the concert was one of the last conversations they had before he passed away. A framed photo of him sat atop the drum riser throughout the performance, quietly honoring his memory.

The evening felt like an ode to the band's long, and at times tumultuous, journey through the music industry. Both Manson and the opening act, Goodbye Mr. McKenzie, reflected fondly on her earliest years as a musician, when she toured with the band before Garbage was formed. As Garbage moved through a setlist that blended new material with fan favorites, Manson offered stories about the moments in her life that inspired each song. Before launching into a powerful rendition of “Right Between the Eyes,” she explained that the track was inspired by the particularly vicious treatment of Courtney Love in the 1990s, expressing frustration with what she described as an industry “patriarchal at its root.” Later in the set, she spoke candidly about Garbage being dropped by their record label and the determination that led the band and their management to establish their own independent label, STUNVOLUME.

The venue itself, a nearly 1,000-year-old castle overlooking Edinburgh, added an atmosphere unlike any other. Before Garbage took the stage, the audience was welcomed by a traditional Scottish tattoo, a ceremonial military performance that underscored the grandeur of the setting. The band embraced the occasion by wearing ornate kilts. Despite the historic scale of the venue, Garbage looked completely at home.

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As the sun dipped below the horizon and flames flickered along the towering castle walls, the energy in the crowd became electric. Manson repeatedly extended her microphone toward the audience, who enthusiastically sang back every word. When the band left the stage, the crowd's calls for an encore echoed through the castle grounds until Garbage returned for one final song. Then, as if on cue, rain began to fall just as the opening notes of their classic hit, “I'm Only Happy When It Rains,” rang out. For the locals in attendance, as well as the fans who had traveled from around the world to witness the performance, it was the kind of perfectly timed moment that felt almost too fitting to be real, and one that no one there was likely to forget.