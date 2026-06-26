Intimate Evening with Ed Sheeran

× Expand Photo by Ryan Pergola via Summerfest Ed Sheeran - Summerfest 2026 Ed Sheeran performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest (2026)

Ed Sheeran may be one of the few artists capable of selling out stadiums around the world, but at Summerfest Thursday night he looked like someone who genuinely relished the chance to perform in a more intimate setting. He last performed at Summerfest in 2015, but standing alone on stage for much of the evening, Sheeran seemed to feed off the energy of the smaller crowd, telling stories and creating an atmosphere that felt more like a giant singalong than a blockbuster concert.

What makes Sheeran's live show so remarkable is that there is nowhere to hide. There is no backing band carrying the music. Instead, he builds each song piece by piece using a loop station, recording layers live before the audience. Watching him create each song from scratch is almost as entertaining as hearing the finished product. The technology allows one performer to produce a sound large enough to fill an amphitheater, yet every note originates from Sheeran himself.

His versatility was on full display throughout the evening. One moment during his over two-hour performance, he was delivering hip-hop verses with the showing off his skills as a seasoned rapper and collaborator. The next, he shifted to pop anthems that had the crowd singing every word. As expected, there were the heartfelt ballads that have become his trademark. Songs like "The A Team," "Photograph" and "Castle on a Hill" reminded the audience that beneath the hits is a gifted songwriter with a beautiful raw expressive voice.

Some of the night's biggest cheers came when the Irish folk band Beoga joined Sheeran on stage. Their appearance transformed the show into a lively Celtic celebration as they performed several songs together, most notably the fan favorite "Galway Girl." The traditional fiddle and folk instrumentation added a fresh energy to the performance.

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Yet despite the added musicians, the concert's most powerful moments came when it was simply Ed Sheeran and his guitar. With little more than an acoustic instrument and his raw, emotive voice. His ability to strip everything away and still captivate an audience is a testament to both his vocal talent and the strength of his songwriting.

For an artist accustomed to filling massive stadiums, Sheeran never gave the impression that this was a scaled-down performance. Instead, he embraced the opportunity to connect with fans on a more personal level. It was an evening that showcased not only his remarkable catalog of songs but also the extraordinary talent required to create such a full, dynamic sound with little more than a guitar, a loop station and an unmistakable voice.