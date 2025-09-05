Marc Ribot Brings ‘Map of a Blue City’ to Vivarium

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Marc Ribot Marc Ribot at the Vivarium

Marc Ribot took the stage solo at Vivarium on Thursday playing a requinto jarocho, tuning the strings mid-song and making that sound part of the melody. The four-string acoustic instrument is a far cry from the wailing organ trio he brought to the same venue in April.

This show would be mainly meditative excursions—guitar instrumentals, poems set to music and ballads with lyrics drawn presumably from real life. Touring for his new album Map of a Blue City Ribot detoured away from his reputation as collaborator with the likes of Tom Waits and The Lounge Lizards.

Tonight, he would not have been out of place in a musical police lineup with the likes of left-of-center songwriters Pat MacDonald, Howe Gelb and Mark Linkhous.

Beauty

“The beauty of this situation is I don’t get paid enough to play the record as a set list. Don’t worry I’ll get to more of those songs,” he said before adding music to Allen Ginsberg’s poem “To Aunt Rose.”

He did get to selections from the new album. “Daddy’s Trip to Brazil” recounted a gig where a jaded band leader requests the hotel bell captain “to please do something about the sound of those fucking waves.” In contrast to the lyrics’ bile, Ribot’s playing seemed to conjure what it must have been like to see Brazilian guitarist Bol Sete at Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts in 1970.

The Carter Family’s “When the World's on Fire” sounded eerily prescient for a song recorded almost a century ago.

New Jersey native Ribot drew inspiration from New York City with a heartfelt ode to the Empire State Building that turned into acoustic guitar skronk, and then a commentary on the state of the nation—the spontaneity of song and accompaniment felt is if it could have been created on the spot. Dedicating “Rata De Dos Patas” (“Rat with Two Legs”) to “our orange-haired dictator,” he described the tune sung in Spanish as a list of insults.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Protest

From his Songs of Resistance 1942-2018 Ribot played “We Are Soldiers In The Army,” noting the song as from the Civil Rights Movement to be sung when getting arrested, “not that I am planning on it tonight.”

“While I’m protesting …” Ribot said by way of introduction to the Serge Gainsbourg song Warner Bros. denied him permission to record, “It might not be on the record but I don’t think they can prevent me from playing it.”

Other jibes and rants came at the expense of technology (“Information wants to be free, information wants to be stupid.”) and a fierce litany that began with a laundry list of “I won’t” items and rebutted with a list of “I will.”

From the audience, Ribot’s performance had the intimate feel of a house concert. “Map of A Blue City” featured a beautiful and melodic ride out filled with as much grace as anyone playing a solo piece for guitar could summon.