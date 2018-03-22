Mitski Shines Bright at Sold-Out Colectivo Show

× Expand Adam_Miszewski Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

In the ever-changing realm of indie rock, it’s common for artists to begin to sound all too similar to one another and inevitably blend together in one seamless blur. Tinny sounding acoustic guitars, reverberated whistles and cheesy, repetitive lyrics about loving home are a few indie rock clichés that are almost guaranteed to ensure a band some type of hype. Though Mitski has been the recipient of Pitchfork and NPR-fueled hype in recent years, the singer-songwriter has pointedly avoided the generic formula for success followed by many of her contemporaries. At her sold-out show at the Back Room at Colectivo, she highlighted her soft, powerful voice and showcased her songwriting chops for an eager audience.

She began her performance with a stiff, almost uncomfortable demeanor; she hardly acknowledged the fervent crowd throughout the entire first half of the show. As the night carried on, the ice between Mitski and the crowd began to melt, and she gradually softened up. While her guitarist was doing a brief tune-up, she slipped a quick, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cover of the “Mike Crivello’s Cameras” radio jingle into her set. The nod to one of Milwaukee’s most infamous commercials received almost no response from the Millennial and Gen-Z crowd, but her attempt to charm the Milwaukee audience was much appreciated nonetheless.

“I was one of those girls who was called ‘intense,’” she quipped. “But it got me here, so…” Even though she didn’t have much to say in between songs, Mitski’s self-proclaimed intensity kept audience members lingering on her every word. Her stage presence was subtle but powerful, and her serenity commanded constant attention from the crowd. Mitski’s performance was thoroughly engaging given the variety in her setlist. Her music is a rare breed, a unique, two-part mix of twee pop and rock ’n’ roll. It’s refreshing to hear such a gorgeous, ethereal voice compliment thrashing guitars and powerful drumbeats. Mitski’s crooning could unfairly be compared to the sweet-as-pie voices of indie darlings Zooey Deschanel and Regina Spektor, but instead of dousing her songs in sweetness, Mitski opts for self-assured coolness. “I wanna see the whole world, I don’t know how I’m gonna pay rent,” she howled during an especially intense performance of “My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars.”

Though it’s not often apparent in her recordings, Mitski’s voice can echo the angst of grungy greats like Alanis Morissette and the late Dolores O’Riordan. Her mood-swinging lyrics are easy for her audience to relate to; both optimistic and pessimistic, darling and depressing at times. Finding a diamond in the indie rock rough is rare these days, and Mitski shined brighter than the average gem. Her crispiness and clarity were almost impossible to ignore. The next time she comes around, she’ll certainly need a bigger venue.