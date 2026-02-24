Nine Inch Nails at Fiserv Forum

Expand Photo by James Hartley via Nine Inch Nails - Facebook Trent Reznor - Nine Inch Nails Peel it Back Tour 2026 Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on the Peel it Back Tour (2026)

It took 20 years for Nine inch Nails to return to Milwaukee. But the all too long wait for NIN fans was more than worth it. In that time, the band—founder Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross— have created genre-defying music that moves effortlessly from its industrial rock roots to metal, alternative, synth pop and ambient. And mixing it up in ways that “shock and awe” its followers.

And that’s exactly what took place—and more—at Fiserv Forum in NIN’s recent triumphant return that showcased the band’s “hits” as well as more obscure works that seduces in unpredictable ways.

With a perfect segue from opener Boys Noise (DJ/producer Alexander Ridha), Reznor appeared alone on the B Stage,—set in the middle of the Forum—quietly playing piano and softly crooning “Something I Can Never Have.” No explosive, full frontal metallic assaults. But just as powerful in its beautiful simplicity as the other band members slowly appeared on stage.

Tightly-Wound Coil

With additional musicians, guitarist/keyboardist Robin Finck, bassist Stu Brooks and drummer Josh Freese, the fivesome formed a formidable tight-knit group on the small stage, a tightly wound coil waiting to explode.

And explode they did when they moved to the A (main) Stage. With rapid fire lighting effects amid shadowy back screen projections, NIN displayed its familiar brand of emotional intensity and vulnerability venturing fearlessly into vast soundscapes. NIN zoomed through the thrashy punk vibes of “Wish,” “March of the Pigs” and “The Fall,” settling down for “Copy of A.” More abrasive than it studio counterpart, Reznor’s vocals enmeshed in the synthy swirl of rhythmic beats. That same approach also worked perfectly for “Parasite,” from Reznor’s side project, How to Destroy Angels. Back on the B Stage with Boys Noize, “Parasite” turned into cacophony of sounds, repetitive thuds, squealing guitars with an NIN finish that made it shine.

One of the night’s many standouts was NIN’s most recent work, “As Alive As You Need Me to Be,” (from 2025’s Tron: Ares film). Its propulsive drum beats intertwined with EDM complemented Reznor’s passionate vocals. The cold but catchy synth lines and distorted rhythms illustrated how NIN is as relevant today as it was when it began 38 years ago.

But NIN’s zealous followers eventually got what they came for: the “hits,” one after another. “The Perfect Drug” moved the needle into high gear back on the A Stage. Reznor also paid tribute to fellow collaborator and artist David Bowie, with his cover of “I’m Afraid of Americans.”

Higher and Higher

And then the high energy performance went even higher: the straight-out rocker, “The Hand that Feeds” and the (literally) luminous ferocity of “Head Like a Hole.” And then Reznor and company brought it all back to where it began: the introspective, haunting beauty of the (self) destructive “Hurt.” Lights dimmed onstage, cellphones lit up throughout the Forum.

It was a fitting end to an evening that was unpredictable but surpassed all expectations., “shock and awe” included.

Boys Noise opened the extraordinary evening with an hour-long set of thunderous electronic/techno dance music swathed in layers of dark, industrial textures—the perfect complement to NIN. BN set the DJ controls for the heart of the deep groove, pulsating bass beats remaining ever present as he created an almost hypnotic stillness over the capacity crowd. The irony was up front and center when BN unearthed the Depeche Mode gem, “Enjoy the Silence.” It was anything but—thankfully.