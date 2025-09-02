Old Man Takes a Look at His Life

× Expand Photo by Jack Rice Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Neil Young and keyboard player Spooner Oldham surrounded themselves with musicians young enough to be their grandchildren Friday evening at BMO Pavilion but if there was a generation gap no one saw or heard it. In fact, Young gave as good as he got for the 17-song set.

The Chrome Hearts—drummer Anthony LoGerfo, bassist Corey McCormick and multi-instrumentalist Micah Nelson—provided musical heft and also added lush backing vocals. Young previously collaborated with the musicians when they were part of Promise of the Real; Nelson was also deputized as a member of Crazy Horse when Young exhumed the album Tonight’s the Night live in 2023.

Opening with “Ambulance Blues,” Young started off with a wrinkle in time. Originally recorded as an acoustic downer, the song took on a strumming arrangement with the full band joining in. Then, as if emerging from a phone booth, the song concluded and a roadie handed Young his trusty black Les Paul guitar as the band crashed into “Cowgirl in the Sand.” Two songs in and Young laid his cards on the table—tonight would be quiet and loud.

If you came to the show expecting Neil Young the sensitive balladeer who was front row for the 1970s singer-songwriter scare you got a sampling of his trademark acoustic guitar and harmonica balladry.

He offered favorites like “Old Man” as well as deeper cuts “One of These Days” (with Nelson on steel guitar recalling Young’s longtime collaborator Ben Keith) and “Name of Love,” which he played on his antique reed organ, with a backdrop of harmony vocals. “Harvest Moon” unintentionally has taken on a life as a wedding song with at least one couple seemingly headed for the exit after it was performed a little over halfway into the concert.

“Looking Forward” recalled his late CSN&Y collaborator offering it as “for Crosby, wherever you are tonight, David.” The quieter songs found Young in a thoughtful if not exactly nostalgic mood. “Silver Eagle” would be the only song performed from his most recent album Talkin to the Trees.

Young the rocker took advantage of his three-amplifier setup and whaled into “Mr. Soul,” checking the box on his Buffalo Springfield days; “This is my old guitar from high school,” he said strapping on an orange Gretsch hollow body.

As the Danger Bird keyboard that soared from the rafters and was lowered, the band launched into “Like a Hurricane” with Nelson turning the instrument into a porch swing. Here is a song Young has played perhaps a thousand times. Tonight, he reinvented it with a freeform jam that segued to the familiar closing.

Young’s shows have long been a visual, as well as sonic, spectacles. Onstage Easter egg props included the giant Fender Deluxe amp from the Rust Never Sleeps era; a mammoth boombox was perched near the stage and Oldham’s entry and exit to the stage via wheelchair saw him assisted by “attendants” in Red Cross outfits.

Also notably, there were no large video screens on either side of the stage. A camera man was visible onstage throughout the evening, suggesting footage will turn up if and when Young is ready to offer it to fans.

As a politically aware songwriter coming of age in the turbulent 1960s, Young famously wrote “Southern Man” regarding racism and penned “Ohio” after seeing the image of the Kent State student slain by the National Guard. Tonight, Young performed both songs.

But he wasn’t done. In a concert that featured next to no banter between songs other than thanking fans for attending, Young would include “Be the Rain” and “Sun Green” from Greendale, his eco-stageplay. In 2003 he performed that new album in its entirety—complete with actors onstage—a few thousand yards next door at the then-Marcus Amphitheater. That audience was unhappy with a setlist that did not meet their expectations; boos were shouted and birds were flipped in the direction of the stage.

Young’s reprise of those songs was echoed by a village of information tents leading up to the venue offering information on voting, climate, ecology and social justice.

By way of rebuttal there were at least a few concert-goers sporting Second Amendment messages. The concert’s opening act, Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir, offered a tent-show revival of Earth-centric messages.

If his banter was tight-lipped, his song selection spoke volumes. In the new song “Big Crime” Young pulled no punches, directing his ire at the current sitting president:

Don’t need no fascist rules!

Don’t want no fascist schools!

Don’t want soldiers walking on our streets!

There’s big crime in D.C. at the White House!

Encoring with “Rockin’ in the Free World,” he added lyrics, “Take America back!” and chanted, “We need a man for the people” mid-song. And if he needed to make his point any clearer, Young wound the song down to a false ending and reprised the chorus—twice.

“People my age, they don’t do the things I do,” Young once sang. Friday night was the proof.