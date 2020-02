× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Friday evening at Shank Hall, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound celebrated Valentine's Day with two sets of funky, danceable songs. Selections ranged from "I Love Soul" (from Cebar's debut album) to the sophistry of "Summer Starts Right Now." Toward the end of evening, the band stretched out with Bob Jennings, conjuring outer-space music on saxophone and clavinet as drummer Reggie Bordeaux held up the musical conversation.