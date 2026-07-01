Quirky Silly Dora Jar at Summerfest

× Expand Photo by Ryan Pergola - Summerfest Dora Jar - Summerfest 2026 Dora Jar performing on the Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard stage at Summerfest (2026)

“Do you ever feel like a mermaid?” Dora Jar said to her Summerfest audience, which perfectly sums up her quirky, silly attitude and sound. Playing at the Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard stage on Thursday June 18, indie pop singer Jar performed fan favorite and unreleased songs with her signature playful energy. A singer-songwriter based in California, she recently played at Bonnaroo and M3F music festivals before opening for Holly Humberstone at Summerfest.

Jar’s airy layered vocals resemble Maggie Rogers and Caroline Polachek and her stage presence favored Remi Wolf. Her Summerfest sound was strong and well-rounded.

Early in the show, Jar played “Timelapse,” a crowd favorite that brought the energy with punchy, funky, lyrical verses and smooth instrumentals.

“Close your eyes and sway and maybe you’ll feel like a tree,” Jar instructed the audience before playing the unreleased “It Is What It Is,” a dreamy song with soothing melodies and melancholy, lamenting lyrics.

The show closed out with the popular song “No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire.” Its warm, bouncy guitar hook and catchy chorus was an exciting and energetic conclusion to Jar’s set.

Her stage presence was fun and eccentric as she danced around, flipping her hair and dropping into the splits. Her guitar, which she switched out throughout the show, hung suspended on strings in the middle of the stage. Brightly colored lights framed the band, contributing to the magical feeling. She wore a flowy white dress with the words “Playing Music,” stitched into the pleats. Her striped tights added to the whimsical Alice in Wonderland vibe.

Jar was very involved with the audience and her connection with the fans was clear. Much of the audience donned her merch. “That looks so good on you,” she called to a fan wearing one of her t-shirts.

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Before leaving the stage, Jar and her band jumped around in a loving group hug, radiating authentic connection and love for the music. With hints of a new album on the way, fans have much to anticipate.