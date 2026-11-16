× Expand Photo by Anna Grace via STS9 - Facebook STS9 backstage at Landmark Credit Union Live STS9 backstage at Landmark Credit Union Live in Milwaukee (2026)

The controls were set for the heart of the nonstop groove when STS9 landed on the Landmark Live stage, bringing its otherworldly sights and sounds that were greatly missed and long overdue since its last “landing” in Milwaukee in 2018.

It’s been eight years since the fivesome visited and brought their unique, electronic infused jams in what the band calls “post -punk dance music,” or for short, “livetronica.” Adding those electronic textures brings so much to their hypnotic beats, the beeps and blips surrounding their instrumental jams. Vocals aren’t needed; those incredible jams do all the “singing” that’s needed.

Within its 30-year career, STS9’s music tells the entire story and the evening’s two sets built each song upon the next, jumping in time and space that made its all feel timeless.

The band’s full name—Sound Tribe Sector 9–comes from its devout, literal following of the band (“sound tribe”) and the Mayan calendar (“Sector 9”), a symbol for the group’s creative progression. And the night did just that, starting out the 70-minute first set, building a slow, steady beat of “Menacer” and gracefully sliding into “Strange Games” as the tempo increased. With a nonstop shift into “Shock Doctrine.” It was a full 21 minutes later that the jam ended, only to pick up tempo again with the aptly titled “Portal to a Starry Path.”

Intergalactic Light Show

Expand Photo by Anna Grace via STS9 - Facebook STS9 performing at Landmark Credit Union Live STS9 performing at Landmark Credit Union Live in Milwaukee (2026).

As the set progressed, so did the intergalactic light show, a feat of design that merged oh so perfectly with the music surrounding it, Seductive, flashing design ap with constantly shifting shapes of all colors, the pacing accelerating with the music. “G-Funk” and “Love Don’t Terrorize” reminded us of why STS9 stands out in the “jam band” genre: its use of electronics (those well-placed blips and beeps, a distant voice looping) is a welcome departure from more conventional approaches. And STS9 do it all so well.

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The second set featured 73 minutes of a wild and adventurous ride that continued the upward spiral into the sonic universe. The fast-paced “Miyota” kicked into high gear, galloping straight into “Dusk,” “One Two Three” and “Light the Way” which once again emphasized the “dance” music side as the crowd swayed and jumped at the changing rhythms.

And the group puts its own sped-up spin on the 1979 R&B hit, “And the Beat Goes On,” remaking The Whispers tune into a modern-day mash-up. Their “livetronica” version showed that what was once a classic can be made new again. At least in the 21st century.

By the time STS9 got to its two-song encore, “Presence of Light” and “From Now On,” the journey to the heart of this intergalactic groove was complete, the musical mission accomplished. We can only hope that the next visit to Planet Earth includes Milwaukee, Wisconsin once again. This “sound “tribe” will definitely be waiting—and watching the stars