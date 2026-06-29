Sugo at Summerfest – T Mobile Stage

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Sugo - Summerfest 2026 Sugo on the T-Mobile Stage at Summerfest (2026)

On Friday Milwaukee’s Sugo played a late afternoon set on the sunny T Mobile Stage and delivered a set of solid funk, characterized by breakdowns that allowed plenty of room for solos from Mike Cudahy (guitar), Matt Meixner (keyboards) and Aaron Van Oudenallen (sax and flute).

The instrumental collection of tunes opened with a hard driving number that gave the quintet a chance to stretch out and get comfortable, with Cudahy’s chank rhythm setting the pace; his well-oiled wah-wah pedal would get a heavy workout as the set evolved.

For every towering solo by Van Oudenallen, the rhythm section delivered support and chops from Meixner’s Hammond organ and Rhodes piano sounds to bassist Steve Andreoni’s grooves and John Calarco expansive drum fills. Sugo went out on a high note “churching things up” with a raucous finale.