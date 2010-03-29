Tegan and Sara @ The Riverside Theater

×

After a dozen years touring together, twin sisters Tegan andSara Quin’s stage banter has taken on the air of a Smothers Brothers routine,with each sister dryly playing the straight man during the other’s turn totalk. At their performance Thursday night at the Riverside Theater, there wereeven echoes of the Smothers’ “mom always liked you best” bit when Sara tauntedher sister, suggesting that during their days in utero Tegan had been relegatedto the cold, un-nurturing portion of the womb.

Their banter can be quite banalother topics Thursdayincluded Tegan’s laundry and Sara’s exercise regimenbut it can also be morecandid, as when Tegan described growing so dependent on an ex-girlfriend thatshe couldn’t go to the bathroom at night without her. On all matters, no matterhow trivial or how personal, the sisters are an open book. That indiscriminatecandor is the secret behind the group’s fiercely loyal fan base, and also their incisivesongwritingparticularly on 2007’s TheCon, a blunt breakup record that ultimately casts Tegan and Sara not asvictims but aggressors. On that album, each sister drives their partners away;Tegan through neediness and co-dependency; Sara, conversely, through emotionaldetachment and her wandering eye.

The group’s latest album, Sainthood, doesn’t quite offer the same decadent hooks andimpassioned highs as The Con, so itwas perhaps unwise that the first half of Thursday’s performance leaned so heavilyon the new record. These new songs sometimes failed to connect with the crowd,though it wasn’t for lack of effort on the sister’s part. Backed by an unlit,mostly unacknowledged three-piece band, Tegan and Sara sang themselvesbreathless as they rotated between guitars and synthesizers.

The audience was far more enthused about material from The Con and So Jealous, the 2004 breakthrough album that reinvented theone-time folk duo as unlikely power-pop torch carriers. During the encore, theQuins paid homage to those acoustic roots when they left the band behind forstripped down renditions of two decidedly electric songs, “Back In Your Head”and “Feel It In My Bones.” Though the Quins have evolved into a deft rockgroup, this was the incarnation of Tegan and Sara the crowd came to see:unguarded and exposed.



Photo by CJ Foeckler

