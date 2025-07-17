Telethon and Testa Rosa at Chill on the Hill

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Telethon - Chill on the Hill Telethon performs at Chill on the Hill in Bay View on June 15, 2025

Back in March the band Telethon released their sixth album Suburban Electric, and on Tuesday evening the band headlined Chill on the Hill with a rare outdoors show.

The group’s high-energy set had the area in front of the stage filled with an ever-throbbing mob of fans moving and singing along. Telethon is kicking off a tour so it was appropriate they encored with AC/DC’s “It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll).”

Testa Rosa opened the evening, shimmering and basking in the setting sun with a set of songs that whooshed and chorused, peaking with “The Black Saltwater Sea.”