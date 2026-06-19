The Dream Syndicate @ Summerfest - Generac Power Stage

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz The Dream Syndicate - Summerfest 2026 The Dream Syndicate performs at Summerfest (2026)

An older and presumably wiser Dream Syndicate helped kick off Summerfest 2026, a mere 42 years after the band opened for REM at the old Rock Stage when it was located on the south end of the grounds.

Singer guitarist Steve Wynn joked that he left a bag backstage at that show, and he retrieved if before today’s show.

Touring in celebration of the reissue of band’s second album, Medicine Show—the album the band was promoting back in ’82--Wynn, founding member drummer Dennis Duck, bassist Mark Walton and guitarist Jason Victor offered a survey of the band the coined the category “Paisley Underground.”

Opening with “Halloween,” Wynn claimed a bit of sonic turf with a sputtering guitar solo as the group veered into the land of homage with a nod to Television’s “Marquee Moon.”

With “Burn” and “Medicine Show” the band reflected on the days when Wynn’s songwriting was growing in leaps and bounds coming up with concise, incisive short stories that examined the underbelly of the underclass.

Dream Syndicate’s take on “See That My Grave is Kept Clean” was as harrowing in the daylight as it was in the darkness of the Odd Rock Café when band played there in 1986. Was the spirit of Blind Lemon Jefferson in the air? The original version of his song was released by Paramount Records in Grafton circa 1928.

Closing with a 14-minute version of “John Coltrane Stereo Blues,” the band’s dedicated platform for letting the fates direct the music, found Victor improvising mind-scrambling guitar sounds. Duck and Walton provided as supple a rhythm section you could ask for, bending and swaying in the squalls the guitarists created from a pair of Telecasters, ultimately bringing the jam in for a soft landing before one final surging coda.