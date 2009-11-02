Uncle Larry and Big Fun 4Ever @ Café LuLu

×

On Halloween, the stage of Café LuLu wasdecorated like the parlor of a haunted house and vampire classic Nosferatu was projected onto the wall inthe background. A Grim Reaper was working on setting up the soundboard.

Big Fun 4Ever took the stage first,pumping their dance-machine electronica. Frontwoman India Lathon sang in astrong but calm voice, bathed in red light. She was wearing sunglasses with agiant black bar on the front of them, censoring her identity, and a black andwhite striped shirt. That and the swirling sound gave the singer the look of’60s hypnotherapy. The rest of the band worked carefully on a variety ofkeyboards, a laptop, tambourines and guitar.

The crowd quickly caught the beat andsoon a sexy witch and a sexy janitor were getting down, along with Cruella deVil and one of her Dalmatians.

The trio of Uncle Larry, dressed aspirate deckhands, followed. The band played a manic, thrashing set. They have a’90s grunge sound, like The Melvins or Nirvana, mixed with some more eccentricsounds like They Might Be Giants or Talking Heads.

Pikachu, Jason Voorhees and a sexy hobowere all into it.

Toward the end of their set they werejoined by the “Live Undead Mermaids,” a quartet of black spandex and skullbra-clad ladies who first attacked the band, ripping their shirts, and thengyrated along, dancing with hula hoops glowing with LED lights.

The set ended with an amped-up version ofTalking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.” Guitaristand vocalist Billy Judge Baldus jumped off the stage to shred part of the song,as the mermaids enclosed him in a cage of glowing hula hoops. After a couple ofjumps off the amplifiers by Baldus, the set was over.

The mermaids led the costumed crowd in adance party, sharing their hoops with a killer tomato and Max from Where the Wild Things Are.