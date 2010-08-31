“Weird Al” Yankovic @ The Riverside Theater

×

“Weird Al” Yankovic has been pumpingout parodies for 30 years, but he looked ageless at the Riverside TheaterSaturday night, dressed in his trademark Hawaiian shirt with his mane of curlyhair flying around as he energetically plugged away on his accordion.Accompanied by the same band he’s had since the early ’80s, he started the setwith “Polka Face,” a medley of current hits by Lady Gaga, Pink and JustinBieber, among others, set to a waltzing polka beat.

The band made costume changes fornearly every song, going grunge for “Smells Like Nirvana” and climbing intoyellow jumpsuits and red plastic hats for the Devo-esque “Dare to Be Stupid.”





The audience, which proved to be almostas entertaining as the onstage antics, ranged from hyper elementary-school kidsto confused-looking senior citizens. There was also a dedicated fan base intheir mid-adult years singing along and dancing in their seats.





Yankovic imitated Green Day (“CanadianIdiot”) and James Blunt (“You’re Pitiful”) while stripping through layers ofclothing, ending up in a SpongeBob SquarePants T-shirt, tutu, heart-printboxers and fishnet stockings.





Such an extensive catalog of satireled the band to try to cram several songsinto a long medley, including early hits like “Another One Rides the Bus” andmore recent songs like “Gump.”





The costume changes continued, withfake beards for “Amish Paradise” and a Michael Jackson-themed fat suit for“Fat.” For his latest big hit, “White and Nerdy” (a Chamillionaire parody),Yankovic rapped while zipping around the stage on a Segway.





He also played all of the songs fromhis most recent recording, an EP titled InternetLeaks, which includes his take on T.I., The Doors and The White Stripes.





Two hours of weird hits were not enoughfor the audience, which demanded an encore. Yankovic returned to the stagedressed as a Jedi and delivered two StarWars-themed selections: “The Saga Begins” (a take on “American Pie”) and anextended version of his classic “Lola” spoof, “Yoda.”