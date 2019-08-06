Wu-Tang Clan’s High-Energy Hip-Hop

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Melissa Miller

Enter the Wu-Tang Clan, Saturday, Aug. 3 at The Riverside Theater, to a high-energy crowd eager to hear the forefathers of hardcore hip-hop in a rare performance. Long before the buZZZ of “the Beyhive,” the group of 10 rappers straight outta Staten Island established a sound that would influence and define many rappers and their styles today.

In celebration of WTC’s 25th anniversary of its 1993 debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the group performed the entire album. They included choice cuts that showed their vocal rapid-fire prowess while telling stories of life on the streets. All individually established artists, the 10-some has their own hierarchy and “formations” during their 90 minutes set. The WTC synergy is one of kind, especially live.

Nine of the 10 original members are still living and performing: RZA, GZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna. With the death of Ol’ Dirty Bastard in 2004, his son, Young Dirty Bastard, assumed his place, handling his vocals and often sounding like his father. DJ Allah Mathematics handled the turntable duties to astounding effect; later in the spotlight playing the tables with arms, legs, feet, backward, on top, any which he could, always on the beat.

How fitting that WTC took the stage to “Bring Da Ruckus.” And that they did. RZA, “the Rizza,” lead the way, intro’ing each member as they appeared, quiet yet intense, his rapping powerful and ferocious.

“I want everybody to light up their cellphones like a birthday cake,” he proclaimed, in celebration of the 25th anniversary. The lit-up theater saw the group circle back to their first successful single, “Protect Ya Neck,” with Method Man front and center, barreling through the dense lyrics with his rat-a-tat-tat delivery.

But it took “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit” to get them into a single line formation, finally unleashing their formidable power; a “wall of sound and samples” that showcased their unstoppable fury and skillful handoff at rapping. Much to the crowd’s delight, the Clan covered “Come Together” by The Beatles, and they gave it their own rap/sing style, with the crowd waving arms side to side, singing along to every word.

But in the end, as the Clan repeatedly yelled, “Wu Tang,” and the crowd roared back, “Forever,” it was clear Wu-Tang Clan is as relevant as ever. And will continue to be a rap force to be reckoned with—forever.