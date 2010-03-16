Yo Gabba Gabba! @ The Riverside Theater

The program's candy-colored visualstyle falls somewhere between Sid and Marty Krofft's 1970s creations and theclean lines of Japanese designer toys. Since the show features a live-actioncast consisting of host DJ Lance Rock and a quintet of costumed creaturesinteracting with animated backgrounds, it achieves a rather seamless transitionfrom screen to stage with the help of some rear projection.
Although there were a few gentle popsongs with kid-friendly themeslike how it's OK to be scared or what haveyouthe majority of the event consisted of agreeably frantic, up-tempo dancetunes accompanied by a lot of silly shouting. The high-energy vibe, along withthe flashing lights, bubbles and peace-love-and-understanding platitudes,suggested something not unlike a rave (but, you know, for kids).
The guest stars' appearances werefrustratingly short. The Aquabats burned through a pop-punk ode to pool partiesin a few minutes flat, and Biz Markie, whose “Clown Prince of Hip Hop” imagemakes him a natural fit with the kiddie set, never really flexed hisconsiderable beat-boxing skills. He did, however, turn the mic over to thetykes and let them give it their best shot, with hilarious results.
One thing is beyond any doubt, though:The kids went wild for it all. The adultssome of whom could be seen indulgingin the Pabst Foundation venues' “legendary” $3 PBR tall boysdidn't seem to behaving too bad of a time either. That's not too surprising: You'd have to bemade of stone not to at least crack a smile at something this exuberantlyridiculous.