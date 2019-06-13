How to Enjoy the Premium Summerfest Experience

× Expand View from the Captain's Desk overlooking the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage.

Unlike other national festivals, Summerfest does not sell VIP tickets or packages. Instead, several options are offered to festivalgoers to upgrade their experience in a personalized way, depending on one’s preferences.

The closest thing to a VIP ticket is Summerfest’s Premier Seat Program. “Featuring two membership tiers, Platinum and Gold, the Premier Seat Program is simply the finest way to enjoy live music,” as described on the website of the Milwaukee World Festival . The Platinum and Gold tickets both include the right to buy reserved seats close to the stage in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater for an ideal viewing of headlining performances. Amphitheater concert tickets themselves must be purchased separately. The program also includes Summerfest general admission tickets, parking passes, access to exclusive areas and plenty of additional benefits. To access the Premier Seat Program, prices range from $1,000 to $3,000 per pair, and various tiers are available.

Along with that, festivalgoers have the option to access the elevated Level Up deck area located in the Miller Lite Oasis. “The ticket for Level Up includes admission to Summerfest, in addition to two beverages, a private bar, seating, flat screen TVs, Wi-Fi and restrooms,” Summerfest officials announced. From the Level Up deck, one can see acts by The Lonely Island, The National, The Head and the Heart and many more; the complete line-up can be found at summerfest.com .

Business group sales are available to let companies provide employees and clients with access to Summerfest. When more than 100 tickets are purchased in bulk, companies can gain access to the Captain’s Decks, exclusive stage viewing areas offering a unique perspective of the festival and artists; they also offer private bars, free drinks and a private setting to best enjoy the festivities. The two Captain’s Decks are located in the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse and on the south half of the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. Passes to the Captain’s Decks can also be obtained through the Premier Seat Program or by being a sponsor of the festival.