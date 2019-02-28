Jazz on the Vine Returns for 2019

× Expand Photo Courtesy: Jazz on the Vine Jonathan Butler

The Midwest’s favorite jazz and wine festival—Jazz on the Vine—will kick off the summer season May 10-12 with dynamic sounds and high energy performances of world-renowned jazz musicians.

Enjoy some of your favorite jazz music in the first-class amenities of The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wis. This includes spacious one, two and three-bedroom suites, multiple lakeside restaurants, the award-winning Aspira Spa, 500 feet of private beachfront, whirlpools, a swimming pool, saunas, fitness centers and many other premier amenities.

The full music schedule is listed below.

Friday, May 10

Roman Street - 5:15 p.m.

Brothers Noah and Josh Thompson put their guitars together to form Roman Street. Since their college years, this brotherly jam session has developed into a Billboard/iTunes charting band who many have dubbed “the next generation” of jazz fusion. The band specializes in improvisational fusion of classical, gypsy and contemporary jazz, Latin and nuevo flamenco. A departure from the over-produced music that is out there today, they keep it simple—the beautifully organic sound of acoustic instruments played by talented people who love what they are doing.

Vincent Ingala - 7:15 p.m.

Twenty-something music prodigy Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences. His heartfelt, sweet and soulful mix has catapulted him to the top of the Billboard Contemporary Jazz charts, garnering him three Billboard number ones, and eight top 10 hits. Ingala is an old soul with a musical identity and wisdom well beyond his years. He has collaborated with and/or opened for such artists including Chris Botti, Jonathan Butler, Peter White and Kim Waters. Like an alchemist, he concocts the perfect elixir of his broad musical influences spanning the worlds of jazz, R&B, disco, pop and beyond.

Brian Culbertson - 9:15 p.m.

Brian Culbertson is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. Mining the urban sounds of musically-rich Chicago, he began his musical studies on piano at age eight and quickly picked up several other instruments by the time he was twelve, including drums, trombone, bass and euphonium. Inspired by the iconic R&B-jazz-pop artists of the 1970s like Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Chicago, David Sanborn and others, Culbertson started composing original music for his seventh grade piano recital and hasn’t stopped since, amassing 30 Billboard number one singles and a deep catalogue of 18 albums, most of which have topped the Billboard contemporary jazz charts.

Saturday, May 11

Danny Kusz - 2:15 p.m.

Award-winning, Minneapolis-based funk saxophonist Danny Kusz was named the hippest jazz cat by Minneapolis/St.Paul Magazine back in 2007 for a reason. His energetic and passionate performances, innovative blend of genres, explosive and soulful tone, one-of-a-kind pink inspired style and zest for life truly earns him this title. Danny has carefully crafted a masterful combination of Prince, The Minneapolis sound and David Sanborn into a truly unique style which is instantly recognizable and has captured the attention of fans and industry professionals across the globe.

Cindy Bradley - 4 p.m.

Since being signed to the Trippin' N' Rhythm record label in 2009, Cindy Bradley has blossomed into a powerful and charismatic presence at radio and on the contemporary jazz festival circuit, with seven number one Billboard singles along the way. Cindy has performed everywhere from the Seabreeze Jazz Festival, to the Dubai Jazz Fest. She won Best New Artist at the American Smooth Jazz Awards, Brass Player of the Year and Best New Artist at the Contemporary Jazz Awards. She was also named Debut Artist of the Year by the Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival and Smooth Jazz News.

Keiko Matsui - 6 p.m.

Keiko Matsui’s music speaks to the hearts and souls of fans around the world, transcending borders and building bridges among people who share a common appreciation of honest artistry and cultural exchange. The striking, petite powerhouse has worked alongside everyone from Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder to Hugh Masekela and Bob James. On Journey To the Heart, Matsui more than delivers what she has come to be loved for: breathtakingly beautiful transcendent melodies that transport the listener. A master storyteller, Keiko Matsui crafts passionate and emotive songs with lush harmonies and global rhythms to create timeless musical anthems.

Jonathan Butler - 8:15 p.m.

Jonathan Butler began his singing career at age 7, releasing his first album in 1973 and winning the Best New Artist Grammy in South Africa the following year at age 12. He made history by being the first black artist played on white South African radio while earning three gold records in 1975. More than a decade later, Butler signed with Jive Records and released his first album internationally, which went gold in 1987 in the United Kingdom and United States. His genre-busting material earned songwriter’s awards and received abundant airplay in multiple radio formats. Butler’s 2004 album, Surrender, went gold in South Africa where he remains a superstar.

Afterglow in Lola's on the Lake Restaurant

Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11

Keyboardist extraordinaire and founder of the Rhythm Kings, Marcell Guyton exemplifies the true meaning of a professional musician. Guyton has traveled throughout the United States playing for audiences of all kind. "I enjoy watching the crowd and how they respond to the music we are playing. My musical style is most influenced by Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel." He will be performing both Saturday and Sunday night at Afterglow in Lola’s on the Lake Restaurant.

Tickets are $85 for Friday-only or Saturday-only general admission and $155 for general admission both days. Tickets can be purchased here.