Blueburg Café Concert Includes Ben Merens and Vince Condella on Facebook Live

While we can’t attend a guitar pull at Nashville’s Bluebird Café or a performance at the Cedarburg Cultural Center, here is the next best thing. The CCC presents a streaming music festival. You might know Ben Merens as a radio host or Vince Condella as a former meteorologist at WITI-TV channel 6. Here is a chance to see their alter egos. Other performers include Amelia Eichmeier, Scott Schmidt, Morgan McKinnis, Michelle Standlee, Aidan Prud' Homme, Lianna Brice, Matthew Charles, Stephanie Brill, Norb Studelska, Chuck & Grace Parshall, Rowan Tucker, Jakob Dufner, Bailey Willis & Greg Johnson. The inaugural Blueberg Café happens tonight at 7 p.m.

Stream: Zoom