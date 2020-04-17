Brett Newski Celebrates New Album 'Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down' with Friday Livestream

For a so-called folkie, Brett Newski raises a lot of rack on his new album Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down. Truth be told, this can’t honestly be called folk music. Abetted by his Sancho Panza, drummer/bassist/keyboardist/engineer Spatola, Newski’s music is equal parts interior monolog, advice session and stomping anthem. As engaging as Newski is in the live setting, the studio is his friend as well, evidenced on the arrangement of “Buy Me a Soul.” “Do It Again” channels The Cars and “No Self Control” finds Newski checking the traffic in his head, with a skewed guitar riff serving as the songs hook. The hard-charging “Last Dance” co-writ with Pat Macdonald, begs for radio airplay.

Newski and Spatola perform Live from the Great Indoors album release show Friday at 8 p.m.

