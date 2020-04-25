Forward Music Festival Presents a Virtual Milwaukee Music Festival on Instagram Live, April 24-26

Cactus Club, The Cooperage and X-Ray Arcade join forces this weekend to showcase Milwaukee’s original music talent with six artists performing each evening. From the tropical sounds of L’Resorts to the genre-blurring music of SistaStrings to the richly-etched folk of Caley Conway and half-hour sets running from 5-8 p.m., all you will be missing is the wrist band and lines at the door.