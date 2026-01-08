‘Market Unplugged Series’ Brings Live Music to Milwaukee Public Market

× Expand Photo by Kirkikis - Getty Images Milwaukee Public Market

× “Around Again” by Nick Maas

Milwaukee Public Market will host a winter music series beginning Friday, Jan. 9. Market Unplugged is a new, free, winter acoustic music series on the Market’s second-level Palm Garden. The four-night series will feature Milwaukee musicians performing unplugged sets in a cozy and intimate setting while supporting public radio and community programming.

On Jan. 9 The Panoptics and Ben Mulwana kick things off, followed on Feb. 13 with Nick Maas and Caley Conway. On March 13 Will Pfrang and Bear in the Forest appear and on April 10 Wave Chapelle and Violet Wilder perform.

× “Up For It” by Wave Chapelle

Concerts begin with a happy hour and Radio Milwaukee guest DJ appearance from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by two live performances concluding at 8 p.m. A portion of proceeds from a Radio Milwaukee cocktail will benefit public radio.

“Radio Milwaukee exists to bring people together through music, stories and community engagement,” said Jordan Lee, executive director of Radio Milwaukee. “Over the past four years, the success of our summer Riverwalk Commons Concert Series has shown us how impactful free, live music can be in bringing people together,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District No. 2.