5 Card Studs Aren’t Slowing Down

“Milwaukee, City of Festivals” is sometimes backhanded shorthand for City of Cover Bands. While technically a cover band, the 5 Card Studs found a way to stand out early on. “Music for sexy people, by sexy people,” was the conceit, along with sly alter egos and stage names. But a carefully curated set list of top 40 AM gold nuggets digs deeper and is more rewarding than standard cover-fare. The group was formed on a lark and managed to weave a particular schtick into a group made up of some of the city’s top shelf musicians. It was a joke, but everybody got the joke.

Two-and-a-Half Decades

After 25 years of fronting the band Chris Tishler (Cesar Palace) decided to step away from the mic, to pursue other musical ventures.

Guitarist Jeff Benske (Blake "The Lake" Tahoe) said when Tishler decided to move on, they had a band meeting. The group resolved not to miss a step in a schedule that would have been a pipe dream when the band formed.

They still enjoyed doing it. There was a bit of criteria, though, with a new front person, because Tishler also played bass when Paul Jonas (Reno Nevada) sang. Some of the candidates were professional singers. “From the inception, 5 Cards Studs weren’t supposed to be ‘good.’ It wasn’t until we started getting paid that we had to up the ante when people were hiring us,” Benske said.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Rex Caliber

New front man Tommy Hahn (Rex Caliber) has a background in musical theater and plays bass. Music fans might remember him from Revolush, who recorded three albums.

Hahn stopped in Benske’s store, Top Shelf Guitar Shop in Bay View, which made the connection; also, drummer Matt Liban (Asti Spumanti) and Tishler had seen Hahn performing in the stage production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Which meant Hahn wouldn’t have trouble stepping into character. He said the structure of theater and playing in a band are quite different, “I’d say Hedwig was the best club I ever played.” But the big difference is having a director, stage manager, assistant stage manager and crew people to set up and tear down, He refers to being back in a band as like a gang—albeit, one that hauls its own instruments and sound system.

Benske said as a new front person, Hahn had to find his own skin. The band had to work on new harmony parts and playing songs in different keys. It worked well Hahn says, because he was used to taking direction, “just tell me what part you want me to sing.”

Benske said the decision to go with Hahn was a no-brainer. “He was straight-forward about theater work coming up and we were coming out of a pandemic. It will be a crawl until we get back up to full speed.”

Pandemic Down-Time

The Studs played a lot. Benske felt the downtime had advantages. “Maybe having a Friday off is not a bad thing,” he laughs. “In 25 years of doing this, 1500-plus shows – we all enjoy doing this. We were practicing twice a week for months.” Like the Harlem Globetrotters, they work hard to make it look easy and fun. The music roughly from the late 60’s through 1979 -- one-hit wonders -- seem to have a universal quality. And they avoid the big hit songs.

The lineup, rounded out by keyboardist Matt Meixner (Les Vegas) and vocalist Amy O'Neill (Ms. Rocky Mountains) has shows booked into December.

Setting Them Apart

“I know guys who are career cover band guys, They never played in an original band,” Benske says. He and Jonas have known each other since high school. “We all played original music—well, we learned Beatles songs. We did not want to play in cover bands.” If names like Loyal Order of the Water Buffalo, Hudson, Johnny and the Losers, The Cactus Brothers, Wheelie or Clowns Gone Bad ring any bells, you might know the members’ backstories.

Was there any second guessing about jumping into playing covers? Benske has heard sideways comments about selling out, “Look,” he says, “I’m working harder than I ever did and making a more money. I miss that creativity part but we just redirect that creative process.”

To the band’s credit is has never been a revolving door situation. “We said we’d quit if one of us quits. And in 25 years (until Tishler left) no one quit,” Benske noted.

Contrasting Hahn’s experience with Revolush, a local band playing originals that might draw in a club, to stepping up to the plate with the Studs was eye-opening. “It was packed. I’d never played to a local crowd like that.”

Benske talks about landmarks—10 years, 15 years, his son growing up, how quickly time passes—and succinctly sums his philosophy. “It’s a lot of work but who doesn’t want to play music? You retire when your arm gets tired in baseball. They make an amplifier you can carry in a backpack! I don’t know why I would stop playing music.”