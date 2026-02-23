Altered Five Roar Back with a New Blues Album

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blind Pig Records Altered Five (2025) Altered Five (2025)

Milwaukee was a blues town in the ‘60s and ‘70s as a generation of mostly young white musicians embraced the music through recordings and first-hand from Black artists performing at the Avant-Garde Coffeehouse and other venues. Leroy Airmaster and Short Stuff, Steve Cohen and Jim Liban, were just a few of the biggest names to in Milwaukee blues. As they stepped back into semi-retirement, new acts emerged this century, chief among them, the Altered Five Blues Band.

They started in 2002, playing covers and trying to find work in the shrinking years of what was once a thriving circuit of blues venues in the Upper Midwest. “For us, it really started with writing our own songs and finding our sound,” says guitarist Jeff Schroedl. Since then, Altered Five’s 2021 album Holler if You Hear Me reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Blues Chart. In the years since they’ve been a regular on Sirius XM’s Bluesville and have toured Europe as well as the U.S.

This week, Altered Five release Hammer & Chisel, their seventh album (eighth if you count the EP Testifyin’). Already receiving play on Bluesville, “I Got it Good” opens the new LP with a dynamic horn section courtesy guest stars Max Abrams (sax) and Julio Diaz (trumpet). Like every track on the album, “I Got it Good” rides on the rhythmic horsepower of bassist Mark Solveson and drummer Alan Arber. It sounds like a great lost soul record from somewhere in the ‘60s but with crisp contemporary audio fidelity. With its slow-grinding tempo, “Dare Me to Do It” visits another time and another place, ‘50s south side Chicago, with barrel-housing keyboards by Steve Huebler, Schroedl’s lacerating electric guitar and the supremely assured vocals of Jeff Taylor.

Hammer & Chisel is the latest release on Blind Pig Records, a blues label that began in ‘70s Ann Arbor, Mich., and is now located in Milwaukee. Altered Five turned once again to producer Tom Hambridge, who recorded Hammer & Chisel with quick finesse at Nashville’s Switchyard studio.

“There are passionate blues fans all around the world,” says Schroedl. “It’s a niche market with both traditional and contemporary artists, both young and old, having success on varying levels. Roots music has seen a resurgence recently. People still have a strong reaction to new, original, blues-based music that’s written and recorded really well, especially with a soulful singer.”

Altered Five Blues Band’s album release party will be held Saturday, Feb. 28 at Shank Hall. The Brew City Horns will join them for a few songs.