Ambient Synth Music from Milwaukee’s Wavefiler

Expand Photo via Cactus Club Youth Energy, TWIN, Josh Evert and Wavefiler show - Cactus Club

For the past decade, an electronic music subculture, quiet and sub rosa and calling little attention to itself, has spread to cities across the world. And it’s happening here in Milwaukee. Although enabled by the accessibility of inexpensive digital devices, the musicians are often inspired by an interest in the vintage gear employed by the music’s ‘70s pioneers and a sensibility that often sounds more retro than futuristic.

The Las Vegas-based Mystery Circles Records is a nexus for this subculture with two Milwaukee artists on its roster, Lorna Dune and Wavefiler, as well as recording acts from as far away as Japan. Two tracks by Wavefiler are included on a recently released 7-inch vinyl EP, Area Flood, with the record’s other side occupied by a collaborative duo, Ryan J. Raffa (American expat in Taipei) and Sam Prekop (Chicago).

This is Wavefiler’s third release for Mystery Circles. Area Flood was triggered by last summer’s August 9 monsoon, which coincided with an ambient music showcase at Anodyne in Walker’s Point. “It was a captive audience,” recalls Wavefiler’s Steve Zydek with a smile. “Sparks were flying outside from the lightning. If you wanted to leave, you couldn’t because of the torrential rain.”

Mystery Circle’s owner, David Mulligan, was in Milwaukee for the show. Afterward, as Mulligan, Raffa and Zydek took shelter from the storm in the lobby of the nearby Iron Horse Hotel, their discussion “laid the seeds for this vinyl 7-incher,” Zydek says.

Make no mistake: this electronic subculture is not EDM, albeit the roots of both can be found in the early application of synthesizers to popular music in the ‘70s. Wavefiler and Raffa and Prekop are close aesthetically to Brian Eno’s ambient albums and reverberate in spirit to such venturesome ‘70s European groups as Soft Machine and Tangerine Dream. Area Flood asks listeners to let go of anxious thoughts and flow into a sonic Rorschach test.

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“David, Ryan and I have similar roots in the punk rock we listened to in high school,” Zydek says. And in the ‘90s, Prekop was part of Chicago’s “post-rock” scene, doing album cover art for Tortoise and fronting the Thrill Jockey recording act The Sea and Cake. The do-it-yourself, indie sensibility is the connecting point. Their whispery synth harmonies, spacey hums and pulse-beat rhythms are one answer to the question: Where to go after exhausting the musical limitations—but not the spirit—of punk?

For Zydek, the music represents the ability to “express ourselves organically using sophisticated electronic components.” He adds, “For me, it’s almost a meditative practice. I’d do it whether I’m performing or releasing records or not. It’s about exploring different possibilities.”

Wavefiler performs Monday, June 22 at Cactus Club with Milwaukee’s Youth Energy, Chicago’s Twin and Josh Evert.