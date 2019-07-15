Backline Offering $20,000 Grants

Backline, the grant and educational initiative of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and gener8tor, is seeking Milwaukee musicians for its next musician accelerator program, which includes $20,000 grants.

Three Milwaukee-area musicians or bands will be chosen for the next accelerator, the third that Backline has offered. The free program will include creation of new music, mentorship and connections with local and national experts.

Applicants must be an individual artist or band creating original music. An “artist” is defined as a creator of original music of any genre–a songwriter, instrumentalist, vocalist or producer. The Fall 2019 program runs from Sept. 10 through Dec. 6.

"We’ve seen some amazing results from our first two programs,” Program Manager Mag Rodriguez said. “Zed Kenzo had a 9,800% increase on her total streams, accumulating over 130,000 and has received some major-label interest. REYNA signed a licensing deal.

Applications are due July 29 for the fall program, which runs from September through December. Details on the program, application requirements and selection process can be found here.