Bands Play Benefit for Planned Parenthood

Green Bay’s Holly and The Nice Lions and the Chicago-Milwaukee band Fake Blind Date have teamed up to organize a benefit for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

Fake Blind Date’s border-crossing connection comes through Molli Putz (lead vocals, guitar), a veteran of Milwaukee bands included the much-esteemed Red Ball Jets, and Milwaukee expat in Illinois Paul McComas (bass, backup vocals). Forty years ago, when both were teenagers, McComas was an avid fan of Putz's punkabilly Red Ball Jets.

“At Century Hall I made my way front-and-center so I could watch Molli’s flyin’ fingers. And just maybe get sweated or spat on,” McComas recalls. The two didn't meet till 2018, when their bands shared a bill at the High Dive as part of Milwaukee FemFest. They got to talking; FBD is the result. The Red Ball Jets were, says McComas, “right after the Oil Tasters, my favorite of the dozen-or-so notable Milwaukee punk and punk-adjacent bands. Now, I get to lock into grooves on stage with RBJs’ frontwoman! It’s a dream come true.”

Fake Blind Date is rounded out by Chicago drummer Peter Van Eck and a revolving cast of saxophonists. For the Planned Parenthood benefit, Kyle Strain will sit in on sax.

“We currently play 2/3 originals, 1/3 quirky covers ranging from from Romeo Void to Neko Case to the Cramps to Carter and Cash. I guess we're ‘alt-eclecti-pop’: punk/riot-grrrl, punkabilly, neo-Western/outlaw-cowgirl, 2-a.m.-smoky-jazz-dive, ska, alt-rock, neo-pop, funk—we play nearly as many genres as we do songs."

McComas met Holly Trasti (guitar, vocals) from Holly and The Nice Lions 10 years ago at a Cactus Club show. A schoolteacher, Trasti “was in desperate need of a new name for the band when one of my five-year-old students walked into class and proclaimed, ‘Ms. Trasti, I know the name of your band!’ I asked her what it was, and she answered, 'Holly and the Nice Lions!' We have had the name ever since. That student is a full-blown teen now and a pretty cool one at that.”

Holly and the Nice Lions have released four albums, including 2019’s Black Moon. They are working on a fifth. “Some say our sound is straight up rock 'n' roll. Some say art-punk or post-punk. We say it is loud,” Trasti says. The Nice Lions also include Steven Spoerl (bass) and Travis Pashek (drums).

The reason for the Planned Parenthood benefit is clear. Says Putz, “Safe, legal abortion is at serious risk in Wisconsin. Abortion could become illegal here and in 25 other states as soon as June or July, as the Supreme Court will be ruling on a case at that time which could be used to overturn Roe v. Wade. I want to get out there and play this benefit to raise awareness in my community, because I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘No, that can’t be true.’ Unfortunately, the risk is very real.

“Abortion is a private decision about freedom and bodily autonomy. It’s been a constitutionally protected right since 1973, yet that could all change this year. I’m worried about my daughter’s generation not having the same freedoms I’ve had. I support Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin because they're working to protect abortion rights in this state and helping to elect legislators who will do so.”

Trasti adds: “The issues at hand for women's health continue to be polarized, with those ill versed in the topics making decisions. As music makers, this is the way we can support getting representation with better understanding.”

Holly and The Nice Lions and Fake Blind Date will perform starting 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 1001 E. Locust St. Admission $10 (or more) donation supports Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. It’s a 21 and over show. COVID-vax card required.