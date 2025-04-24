Bay View’s Chill on the Hill Turns 20

Photo by Matthew Weber via Bay View Neighborhood Association - Facebook
Chill On the Hill - Bay View
Attendees enjoy a performance by the American Legion Band during Chill on the Hill in Humboldt Park.
The Bay View Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, has announced the lineup for the 20th Anniversary Season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.
This year’s season opens on Tuesday, June 3 and runs 13 weeks until Tuesday, August 26. Show time is 6:30 p.m.
Louie & the Flash Bombs, Pulpa De Guayaba, Long Mama, Jinksie, NileXNile and Lauryl Sulfate are among the wide variety of acts scheduled to perform. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes the stage June 17 and the American Legion Band performs July 1; De La Buena’s groove sends off the finale, August 21.
Propaganda Machine by Abby Jeanne
Make it a picnic, visit the beer and food vendors or stroll over to the Vine Beer Garden. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.
Here’s the full lineup:
- June 3: Grim Paddle, Louie & the Flash Bombs, Bright Eyed & Blind
- June 10: The Haggardlys, Whiskeybelles
- June 17: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew
- July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary
- July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers
- July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon
- July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend
- July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet
- August 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely
- August 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew
- August 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate
- August 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena