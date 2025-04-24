Bay View’s Chill on the Hill Turns 20

× Expand Photo by Matthew Weber via Bay View Neighborhood Association - Facebook Chill On the Hill - Bay View Attendees enjoy a performance by the American Legion Band during Chill on the Hill in Humboldt Park.

The Bay View Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, has announced the lineup for the 20th Anniversary Season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.

This year’s season opens on Tuesday, June 3 and runs 13 weeks until Tuesday, August 26. Show time is 6:30 p.m.

Louie & the Flash Bombs, Pulpa De Guayaba, Long Mama, Jinksie, NileXNile and Lauryl Sulfate are among the wide variety of acts scheduled to perform. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes the stage June 17 and the American Legion Band performs July 1; De La Buena’s groove sends off the finale, August 21.

Make it a picnic, visit the beer and food vendors or stroll over to the Vine Beer Garden. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.

Here’s the full lineup: