Beer City’s ‘Under the Overpass’ Concert at National DIY Skatepark

Expand WMSE presents Under the Overpass 2026 promo image

Recently Beer City Skateboards and Records turned 33 1/3 years old. That is no small feat for a small business dealing in a pair of underground niche markets. But it also goes to underscore the tenacity of the punk and skate scenes.

Founded in 2020, National DIY is Milwaukee's community-built DIY skatepark. The grassroots project transformed a neglected lot in the Walker’s Point neighborhood into a thriving hub for skateboarders and artists.

“Since I can remember skateboarders have been having to make things happen as opposed to waiting around for things to happen,” says Mike Beer of Beer City Skateboards and Records. “Whether it was building backyard ramps, drying and sweeping up ditches or just putting a small piece of sheet metal over the bottom drain of a pool. National DIY is a huge example of that.”

Rooted in the Pandemic

At the dawn of the pandemic a group turned a familiar Jersey barrier into a small quarter pipe. When this was happening there were few public parks in the area. Instead of waiting around for things to happen, skateboarders made it happen, Beer says.

“We were very stoked to help out with National DIY, along with several other people and local businesses. It goes hand and hand with Beer City Skateboards and Records. We didn't wait around for someone to start up a skateboard company or record label that was to our liking. We went ahead and did it. We had no schooling in any of this. We learned through experience.”

D.R.I. Brings Legacy and Energy

Under The Overpass headliners D.R.I. alerted the world of their speed metal and thrash punk sound in 1982. They have released a handful of albums and singles on the Beer City label. Labelmates Deathwish brings motor-charged rock and roll and Primitivs round out the lineup.

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National DIY “Under the Overpass!” takes place May 22, 6 p.m. at 801 W. National Ave. The show is all ages; $20 for over 21, $10 for 20 or under. No advance ticket sales. Alcohol will be available for anyone 21 or over. There is free parking on site and at the lot across the street. More info can be found on Beer City Records' Facebook page.