Beet Street Returns to Bay View

Beet Street, the annual fall festival that combines music, community causes and seasonal treats returns Saturday, Oct. 5.

Established in 2016, the family-friendly autumn gathering takes over the block of South Wentworth Avenue between East Potter Avenue (Goodkind restaurant) and East Russell Avenue (Cactus Club).

Local food vendors, non-profit organizations, small businesses and local makers, photo booths, seasonal drinks and a punk rock rummage sale will all be on-site during the festival. The all-ages event runs 1-7 p.m. with an 18+ indoor after-party to follow.

Additionally, Beet Street will host nonprofit and community organization tables including environmental justice organizers, voter registration information, the ACLU and Bay View Historical Society.

Brooklyn’s Habibi headlines outdoor music

× Habibi - Full Session (Live at Paradise Garage)

Curated by the Cactus+ team, Cactus Club’s new nonprofit, this year’s mainstage lineup features Brooklyn-based psychedelic rockers Habibi as the outside headliners and support from regional favorites Graham Hunt, T!ny, MoCity, Phif, Eli $tones, Dejah’E, Participants and more.

In addition to the live music, The Beet Street Music Video Showcase will screen on loop in the live room of Cactus Club throughout the day. The Showcase highlights a wide range of filmmakers in Milwaukee and beyond through a curated selection of music videos, documentary shorts and more.

Additional info here https://www.cactusclubmilwaukee.com/events/beet-street-2024/