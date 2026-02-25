Black Belt Theatre Calls it ‘Hard Rock’

× “Baby, Watch Out” by Black Belt Theatre

“We'd weathered this whole bizarre journey and came right back to being four friends banging on guitars and drums and acting like teenagers,” says bassist-vocalist Tim Cook of Black Belt Theatre’s album Hard Rock. The band had momentum going when the pandemic struck.

The group’s album Power Petting was recognized as Album of the Year in the 2019 Covid-delayed WAMI's. The EP Almost Never Give Up followed two years later.

Like many artists who relied on high energy performances, the wind in BBT’s sails soon turned toward the doldrums. “Covid was a stick in the spokes,” Cook says. In a stopgap measure the band released the Worst of Black Belt Theatre, perhaps the only release other than The Worst of Jefferson Airplane in the sly self-deprecation sweepstakes.

Getting back to Hard Rock

Returning to the mindset where BBT had been writing and recording seemed almost foreign, like they were starting over, Cook recalls. But eventually the songs started coming.

“We'd get one song stitched together, go into [drummer] Steve Adams’ basement studio and demo it.” John Kucera (lead vocals and guitar) and Bert Zweber (guitar) round out the band. “And we did that over and over until we had compiled enough songs,” Cook says. “The last one written for it was “Baby, Watch Out,” the lead-off single. That's when it seemed like a cohesive album.”

Henry Ford said you could have a Model T in any color you want. As long as it is black.

Some bands wrestle with the existential question of genre pigeonholing. Other acts try to market themselves as a little bit of everything to make everyone happy. It seems BBT decided to sidestep the discussion altogether.

Cook says the album’s title was the solution to a modern problem: The result of the process of uploading an album into the streaming services.

Each time an artist uploads an album, it has to have a genre, “a bucket to fall into,” he says. And, keeping with the banality of online streaming, you pick the genre from drop-down menu choices. We always choose “Hard Rock.” Then it has to have a category within the genre “Hard Rock.” And some of them want a sub-category, “Hard Rock.” Everything we've released, every choice: “Hard Rock.”

For Cook, it was a no-brainer. They categorize this album the same as they have the other albums and the same as they categorize the band. “We're hard rock. It's fitting.”

There is something to be said for truth in advertising. Opening cut “Tighten Up” storms out of the blocks like a cousin to Cheap Trick. What follows is crunchy guitars and a muscular rhythm section with just enough melodies and hooks to serve to refine the wheel, not reinvent it.

If tunes like “I Know, You Know” could slot comfortably into a variety of playlists, the fleeting “Motorbike Disco” makes you wonder if these guys keep Krautrock and Big Black records hidden away on their shelves.

Likewise, the anomalous closing track “Holding Out for You.” Introspective and haunting it serves as a final touch. At four and a half minutes it is the album’s longest track.

Cook describes it as an outlier for several reasons. “It's the mellowest, saddest song we've ever written. And the most challenging thing we've done, musically,” he says. “We went through a ton of revisions to get that one right. It's also the first time we're really dipped into heartache as a theme. The lyrics are very simple, but they're passionate.”

A lot of effort was put into moving the song along without any bombast, he says. “There's a lot going on, but it's all very subtle. Funny how the songs that are the most outside our comfort zone become the ones we're most proud of.”