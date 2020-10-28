'Chip Off the Block' by Robin Lane and Paul McComas

× Expand Photos courtesy of the artists

“Your daddy sold real estate to white people. Black skin, brown skin please don’t call,” sings Robin Lane, formerly of the new wave era band The Chartbusters, setting the stage for her new song and music video, a collaboration with Milwaukee expatriate Paul McComas.

"Chip Off the Block” is a slow burner built on a martial beat; a dirge for an administration that blew into history like a cyclone taking aim on the environment and strewing chaos at human rights, peaceful assembly and an ongoing deadly pandemic. McComas and Lane’s lyrics connect the dots to three generations of greed and corruption.

Recalling Neil Young’s headline-inspired “Ohio,” Young’s onetime collaborator Lane sings, “Next thing you know a teen grabbed his gun, and he crossed the state line to have a little fun. All hopped up by the things you say.” The reference to Kenosha hits close to home. "Chip Off the Block" is yet another exhibit of artists rising up in times of struggle, creating art from chaos.

