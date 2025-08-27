Dirtnap Records Celebrates 25 Years

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

A quarter of a century is a long time. In the fickle music business it may seem like an eternity. But then consider Dirtnap Records, a label helmed by a music fan with a vision that doesn’t’ seem to waver.

“Initially I had envisioned Dirtnap Records as a continuation of my radio show at the time, Dirtnap Radio,” says Ken Cheppaikode, who started the label when he lived in Seattle. “In the early days it was much more locally oriented (Pacific NW at the time) but gradually spread outwards to release records from bands all over the globe.”

Irony? Dirtnap is slang for death. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-31, Dirtnap Records celebrates its 25th anniversary with three lineups at X-Ray Arcade offering Rorschach glimpse into the label’s history. Milwaukee is represented with a solo set by Betsey Borst of the Sugar Stems, one-time Nikki Sudden backup band Chinese Telephones and a Fox Face reunion. Drakulas (Riverboat Gamblers and Rise Against) is part of the opening night. Dusk returns from a West Coast run of shows.

× “Fashion Forward” by Drakulas

On Sunday, Outta Wax Record Pressing will bring their phonograph record cutting lathe down from Minneapolis and will be live pressing made-to-order Radioactivity/Drakulas split 7”. These will only be available at DN-25 and are limited to however many copies are sold.

Cheppaikode says one band holds a special memory. “Probably the band I am both most proud of and exceeded expectations was The Marked Men. When I got that demo CD-R in the mail in 2002 I had no idea that 23 years later I would have wound up releasing dozens of records by them and their various offshoots. I still can’t believe it.”