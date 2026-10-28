DJ Swadetrackz Brings the Unexpected to the Party

Expand Photo by EZ Views LLC Swadetrackz DJing at Gibraltar

The key to Swadetrackz’s DJ approach is the element of surprise, though he says one thing is for sure, “I’m gonna keep it funky no matter what I play.” The turntablist and producer has been entertaining crowds with his versatile appreciation for all kinds of music since he was a preteen. A member of collectives Treat Yo Self and Lake Efx, Swadetrackz is a frequent performer at spots like Wiggle Room and Gibraltar, plus you can hear him live on Friday nights on the radio for Jammin’ 98.3.

“You won’t expect me to go the route I go but you won’t be mad at it,” Swade describes his parties. “I play the familiar songs everybody knows but I love presenting new music that I personally feel is top notch, and you’ll get a lot of live remixing where I play the best parts of these songs. Some days you’ll get a little turntablism, some days you’ll get a lot.” His vast record collection spans hip hop, classic rock, vintage soul, jazz, disco, calypso, reggae, country and more.

Treat Yo Self—Swadetrackz, DJ Bizzon and DJ Nu Stylez—pecializes in throwbacks ten years or older and features occasional guest DJs. Originally debuted at The Backyard in Bay View in 2021, the collective now spins the first Sunday of every month at Bronzeville’s Summer of ‘85 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Patio Matinees

Over the summer, Lake EFX throws matinees on the Boone & Crockett patio every Sunday afternoon. The collective comprises Swadetrackz, Don Black, Andrew Optimist and JDL, each who brings their eclectic taste to the mix. “Those are my big brothers,” Swade affirms. “We all love different stuff; Don is from Chicago by way of Iowa so he loves disco house music. Then you got Drew, who loves soulful house. Then you got JDL, the funk master. Zach, Z-Smoov, is a legendary club DJ—he sold me my first pair of 1200 turntables, and they were the first pair he ever owned. We play it all over there.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

This Thursday, October 29, Swadetracks is one the many DJs spinning at Wiggle Room for Mosh Wah’s birthday, which kicks off at 4 p.m. For inquiries, hit Swadetrackz up on Instagram.

Family Inheritance

Growing up in Milwaukee, Swade’s first access to records of any kind came from his father, who was a DJ himself. “I couldn’t even read yet but I would identify records by colors and labels, so that’s how I knew what was what,” he recalls. “That’s how I learned how to set up audio and PA things.” In the house, Swade’s mother played lots of ‘60s soul like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson. His father was heavy into blues, which later suited Swade’s ability to identify samples. “I knew when I heard one on an Ice Cube or Jazzy Jeff tape because I had those tapes from my dad’s collection.” The first record Swade ever owned was Run-DMC’s first album. “Every birthday, every Christmas, good behavior, whatever… I always got records.”

He first learned to DJ on his father’s equipment set up on the porch during block parties, where he tried his hands at scratching and blending old school records with newer beats. As he got older, Swade DJed at family events, roller rinks and basement parties, then found himself in clubs by the mid 2000’s. “Most DJs and collectors will tell you - we never stopped buying vinyl,” he notes. “Now it’s more popular than any other media, going back to how we knew it back in the day, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Tragedy struck last May when some 5,000 records and multiple setups were stolen from Swade’s storage space. He estimates he lost approximately $70k worth of stuff. That same day, he was scheduled to perform at Wiggle Room. “I was devastated, but I knew I had to be somewhere for something that I love to do within a couple hours. Six of the cases I was going to bring were gone. I never got any of the vinyl back but got two of the setups back, and that was it. I lost some good shit, but we had a blast at Wiggle Room that night. Thankfully I still had a bunch of records at home. We made it work and it was a hell of a time.”

Milwaukee Rallied

The Milwaukee music community rallied to support Swade with two fundraisers, one at The Cooperage and the other at Gibraltar. Swade reflects, “I try not to think about it, but it’s all about perspective. Since then I’ve been blessed because what could’ve knocked me down, I didn’t allow it. It didn’t stop anything. I just counted my blessings and there was a silver lining.”

Swadetrackz had also been Twan Mack’s show DJ. Mack, an elder statesman of Milwaukee music who coined the term adult contemporary hip hop, suddenly passed away in November 2024. “He was the biggest hip hop head I knew of personally and that’s how we bonded,” Swade fondly remembers about Mack. “We were working on an album before he passed. One of our last shows was Mile of Music in Appleton, and he came to the house and heard my music for the first time. He was loving it, so I airdropped him a batch of maybe 20 beats.”

The two had planned to start a group called 1988—the year both agreed was the best year for hip hop. The album they were working on, titled The Hip Replacement, was named as a double entendre for their love for the craft and shared history with chronic pain. Swade shares, “We had a big tour lined up…I just imagine where we would be if he was still here with us. We opened for Wu-Tang as soon as he got home from the doctor…in that small amount of time, we rocked stages with Digable Planets, Cypress Hill, Onyx, Slick Rick…it was nothing but shows for about two years. I miss him, man. You could be in a room with the guy for only five minutes and feel like you’ve known him your whole life. He had that same charisma and seasoning being an emcee that he had on stage, and there was no walk of life he couldn’t touch.”