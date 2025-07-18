Driftless Music Gardens Celebrates Art, Community and Nature

× Expand Photo by Shatter Imagery People Fest People Fest at Driftless Music Gardens

Live music and the natural beauty of Wisconsin organically come together at Driftless Music Gardens, located at 20265 Pine Avenue Road in Hillsboro, between the towns of La Farge and Richland Center. Named for its location within the state’s Driftless Region, the volunteer-driven venue hosts several annual music festivals as well as one-off concerts throughout the year, welcoming music and art of all kinds in its mission of building a robust community within a remote paradise.

The Driftless Music Gardens website reads, “Our vision is to enrich the Driftless Region with these gifts in a setting that heightens their potential through exceptional natural scenery, environmentally sound, community engagement practices, and some of the best musical and artistic talent the Midwest has to offer. It’s in this beautiful place that we hope to change lives by creating a one of a kind experience rooted in compassion and appreciation for life and arts.”

Driftless Music Gardens is situated on land owned by venue co-founder Crickett Lochner’s family. “They used to farm corn and wheat and cows,” co-owner/manager Kylei Parsons explains. “Now we farm music (laughs).”

Lush Landscape

The area is surrounded by a lush landscape of rivers, valleys and cliffs. When one pulls into the property, they first see the restored farmhouse and barn, and then further into the grounds is a natural amphitheater with two permanent stages. Driftless Music Gardens has a parking lot on-site and welcomes RVs, car camping and primitive camping. Admission tickets are priced depending on attendee circumstances.

“You could put a hammock between a couple trees,” Parsons remarks. “Whatever you do to camp, come on out!”

There would be no Driftless Music Gardens without People Brothers Band, a Madison-based group known for their cosmic live shows and eclectic blend of rhythm, blues and soul. “They wanted to throw music festivals, so they started throwing People Fest on their friend’s property in Dodgeville,” Parsons recalls. “After a couple of years, it kept growing, and they outgrew that backyard.”

People Fest

Since being established in 2016, Driftless Music Gardens has continued to host People Fest every August. During Covid times, the venue hosted a drive-in series to keep folks socially distanced while still having the opportunity to tailgate and enjoy live music.

Each festival at the venue is planned with themed nights, which have come in the form of Barbie, Pride, ‘90’s cartoons and many others. Most festival artwork and posters are done by Carolyn Lee of Schnitzel Bear Studios. Food and drink vendors come with a good variety for each event, and grilling is allowed as well.

“We set ourselves apart because we’re able to maintain a vibe that music festivals are losing,” Parsons reckons. “They’re becoming big and expensive. Being small allows us to do that with a capacity of 1,800, and you really unplug and are in the moment with your people.”

Notable touring acts that have played Driftless Music Gardens in the past include Trampled by Turtles, Lettuce, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Last Revel, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cloud Cult, Pokey LaFarge, Charlie Parr and Yonder Mountain String Band.

Milwaukee Talent

The venue has also brought in a considerable deal of talent from the Milwaukee music scene. Acts like Chicken Wire Empire, The MilBillies, De La Buena, Spare Change Trio, Sweet Sheiks and Valley Fox have all taken a stage at the venue at one point or another. “The diversity that Milwaukee has in their culture, their people, their music and their art is so cool,” Parsons attests. “It really shows with the bands that come out of that city.”

Bonfire, one of the venue’s staple festivals, is held annually in June. It is curated with an emphasis on visual art and vendors, family-friendly activities, and new musical acts playing Driftless Music Gardens for the first time. Bonfire 2025 hosted New Jersey Americana-bluegrass band Railroad Earth as headliner along with groups like Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Feed the Dog and Mr. Blotto. Milwaukee-based acts included Joseph Huber, Wise Jennings, Long Mama and Maximiano.

“It’s rooted in community and creativity,” Parsons affirms about Bonfire. “The lineups are usually filled in once we get the headliner.”

The sixteenth annual People Fest takes place next month August 7 through 9 and features seminal Buffalo jam rockers Moe headlining, in addition to groups like Them Coulee Boys, Hot Like Mars, Eggy and Pink Talking Fish. Milwaukee acts Modern Joey and Craig Baumann & the Story will also be there.

“It’s the biggest one, and it’s turned into a family reunion,” Parsons describes. “We’ll bring in a heavier sound while still keeping with the jam bands, the funk and a little bluegrass in there. It’s a party.”

Boogie Down

× Expand Photo by Shatter Imagery Boogie Down - Driftless Music Gardens Boogie Down at Driftless Music Gardens

Then in September is Boogie Down, the final major festival, previously held in July. The venue partners with Madison-based band Armchair Boogie for this one, emphasizing bluegrass music. It falls September 11-13 this year, featuring headliners The Travelin’ McCourys as well as Lindsay Lou, Porky’s Groove Machine, Wild Horses, Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos and more.

“We have had the pleasure of watching them grow and blossom,” Parsons mentions about Armchair Boogie. “They’re a great group of guys and we love working with them.”

Driftless Music Gardens hosts occasional one-off concerts as well. Coming up this weekend on July 19, the venue welcomes Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters and Kitchen Dwellers. Then they have legendary jam band Umphrey’s McGee coming through on August 23. Tickets can be purchased online for both.

“It just takes one time,” Parsons assures. “Then you’ll be back!”

Bands, sponsors, volunteers, vendors, and photographers interested in working with Driftless Music Gardens may each fill out a respective application form on the venue’s website.