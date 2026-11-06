Elephonic Drives on a ‘Different Musical Lane’

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Perhaps with the Left Banke’s “Walk Away Renee” and “Pretty Ballerina” in mind, Mike Jarvis decided to merge his love for ‘60s pop with classical strings for his latest group, Elephonic.

Jarvis is no stranger to mining the ‘60s for inspiration. The Milwaukee guitarist and songwriter stirred ripples of international interest in the ‘80s and ‘90s with two recording acts, the Blow Pop and the Lackloves. He even spent the better part of a year as guitarist for Green, Chicago’s exquisite ‘60s-rooted pop rock band.

Aside from the occasional reunion with old friends, Jarvis sat out the ‘00s until just after the Covid lockdown ended. “I got the buzz again,” he says, teaming up with veteran guitarist Jason Klagstad to form Elephonic.

He first met Klagstad in 1985 at Uncle Bob’s Music. Klagstad sold him a guitar for his first band, and they’ve been bumping into each other ever since. “He can play anything on guitar—I knew he’d bring the level up,” Jarvis says.

For Elephonic’s eponymous 2023 album debut on Pittsburgh’s Get Hip Records, Jarvis shifts focus on many tracks to keyboardist Aaron Heffernan, cellist Thea Vorass and violinist Corinn Bonkalski. The album opens with the dreamy yet dynamic “Until the Sound.” “Durango Town” recalls both Latin-flavored ‘60s American pop productions as well as ‘60s Brit pop. “Wonderin’” is bittersweet and Beatlesque. “Iris” ends the record with a hint of psychedelia.

Since the album’s release, Jarvis paired the lineup down to a more basic rock format. “It was great for recording but not practical for playing shows,” he says, explaining that the classical string players were always busy with orchestras, ensembles and side gigs, making even regular rehearsals hard to schedule.

“It was an amicable parting,” Jarvis continues. “I felt I was losing steam if I couldn’t get the band together once a week to practice.”

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Elephonic released a single this summer, “The Party,” which received airplay in many places, including South America. They are also working on a follow-up single for release late this year. The current lineup includes Don Kurth, formerly of Trolley, and bassist Brian Wooldriddge from the popular ‘90s alt band The Squares. Jarvis remembers him “as one of the first people I met when I started playing.”

Wooldridge was excited when Jarvis called, asking him to join Elephonic when bassist Mark Becker left the band. “I wanted to expand my world, push myself as a musician. Joining Mike’s band puts me in a different musical lane.”

Elephonic performs 7-9 p.m., Nov. 12 at Jackalope Lounge. Admission is free.