Fly Fest at Linneman’s on Saturday

× Expand Fly Fest - Promo Image

Milwaukee’s music community will gather to celebrate the contributions and influence of Paul “Fly” Lawson at Fly Fest, March 21 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn.

Fly was a beloved musician and stalwart supporter of Milwaukee’s music scene. He passed away in late 2024.

Paul Lawson aka Fly aka Paulette D'Amour was a guitar slinger and songwriter who mixed punk, garage and rockabilly sounds. In a series of significant Milwaukee bands Lawson was the glue that effectively made a group more than the sum of its parts.

A decades-long career as a fixture on music club stages and behind the scenes often found Fly with his gold Fender Anniversary Stratocaster guitar plugged into his unique Hawaiian print vintage Fender Super Reverb—according to legend he purchased the amplifier brand new.

Trash Fest Co-Founder

Lawson was a co-founder of Milwaukee’s annual Trash Fest celebration—among the brilliant concepts Fly helped bring to the stage include Cheese of the Goat’s heavy metal polka and The Supremes Court, an act built on revised Supremes hits sung by nine members dressed in garbage bag robes. Another year Immortal Plants mashed up Sun Ra and KC and the Sunshine Band—yes, space was the place.

During a 2025 Celebration of Life in his honor, his friends and family expressed interest in hosting a musical tribute to the significant influence he had on the city’s underground/alternative scene.

Fly’s reflection in Milwaukee music

“We hope this event will be a reflection of everything he brought to the local music community,” said Dr. Chow lead singer Frank Chandek—often Fly’s “partner in crime” (as well Fly’s son-in-law).

“He was not just an amazingly talented musician who jumped at every opportunity to try something new with his unique style and sound. He created safe spaces for musicians to have fun and experiment.”

“Most importantly,” Chandek added, “If he wasn’t playing a show, he was more than likely attending one.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Lawson was the cornerstone of several legendary bands included in the tribute: The Alewives, the Dummy Club, Nicole and the Educators, the Immortal Plants, Fly and the Swatters, Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine and Paulette.

In addition to Trash Fest, he helped organize and participated in the long-running Zappa Fest.

Members of Lawson’s varied bands will perform as well as groups Floor Model, World in Action, the Swivels and the Mirror Men.

More info here linnemans.com/event/fly-fest-a-musical-tribute-to-paul-fly-lawson-march-21-2026