Ghost in Color; 3 a.m. Saints; Kai Andersen & Elizabeth Byshenk (Spare Animals) to Stream Performances on Facebook Live Saturday

With venues cancelling live shows, here are a trio of acts offering a night of livestreaming from their homes, as the saying goes, making lemonade out of lemons.

Ghost in Color is a new alternative folk project featuring Jake Kleinhardt and violinist Kathleen Nottingham. 3 A.M. Saints is the passion project started by Daniel Thompson. Spare Animals is another duo featuring Kai Andersen and Elizabeth Byshenk. All three groups will be performing live from the event post on Facebook with virtual tip jars to support each. Live music starts Saturday at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/everyones-talking-about-the-ap/4202181886466017/