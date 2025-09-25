“Gig’s Up” Celebrates 50 Years of Punk Poster Art

Expand Photo via Real Tinsel - realtinsel.com Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Milwaukee Punk Posters

“Gig’s Up: 50 Years of Milwaukee Punk Posters” opens at Real Tinsel Gallery on Friday and runs through Dec. 21. It is a granular, gritty, and comprehensive look back at the city’s raw, unapologetic visual soundtrack.

Kiosks, bulletin boards, record store windows were all easy targets for bands looking for free space to advertise an upcoming gig. Thumb tacks, heavy-duty tape and staplers were part of the kit; some telephone poles were so overrun with layers and layers of posters that an urban archaeologist only had to peel slowly and see to learn about recent cultural history.

“It is the doing of things that really matters,” says Guy Hoffman says. He recalls the pre-internet tools as “a sharp scissors, a bottle of India ink, white acrylic paint, a small paint brush. Black ink pens, a light blue pencil, a small light board, a clear plastic ruler. White printing paper, black construction paper, glue sticks, fluorescent colored neon paper; X-Acto blades, an 18” metal cutting edge, dry-transfer lettering; non-toxic, non-yellowing spray adhesives and fixatives.”

When Hoffman wasn’t focused on his art he found time to play drums as a founding member of the Haskels and Oil Tasters. He was also an original member of the BoDeans. Hoffman would also play with Violent Femmes.

Basements, Bars, DIY

For five decades, Milwaukee’s punk scene has thrived in basements, bars, and DIY venues, and its posters—hand-drawn, photocopied, silkscreened, and stapled to poles—have served as the bold markers of that underground energy.

This exhibition gathers hundreds of these handmade works, from one-night-only flyers to iconic designs, creating a sweeping chronicle of how punk’s spirit was broadcast and preserved on paper.

Eric Von Munz started making posters in 1994 with John Hill. “The Probers were an early local band to ask for a poster, I also did early work for shows at the Unicorn,” Von Munz recalls. In 2022 he used black flocking for the Jack White concert at the Panther arena.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For aspiring poster artists, he has a bit of advice: Proper Spelling Matters! “I’ve had more [hiccups] than I care to admit with improper band name spelling because I got the info off of a print ad or over a telephone call,” he fesses up. “These days, with everyone having a smart phone, that is less likely to happen.”

Highlights include original works by artists Richard Cole, John Hill, Guy Hoffman, James Kloiber, Francisco Ramirez and Eric Von Munz, alongside countless contributions salvaged from the personal archives of the scene’s most loyal fans, DJs, and musicians.

More than a gallery show, Gig’s Up is a celebration of the community that built and sustained Milwaukee’s alternative sound. Throughout the run of the exhibition, Real Tinsel will host live performances and panel discussions that dig into the stories behind the posters, the venues they promoted, and the music that made them matter.

It will also consider the unique style of Dada-inspired esthetic that guided the makeshift publicity. By bringing together artists, historians, and the very people who lined the streets with these flyers, the show amplifies punk’s and alternative music’s enduring influence while honoring Milwaukee as a city where DIY creativity has never stopped thriving. It’s not just a retrospective—it’s an invitation to see, hear, and feel the electricity and ingenuity that kept the amps buzzing for 50 years.