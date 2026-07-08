Girls Rock MKE Under a New Director

× Expand Photo via Hannah Pardee - Facebook Hannah Pardee playing guitar Girls Rock MKE Executive Director Hannah Pardee performing with her guitar

Girls Rock MKE hosts a pair of week-long summer programs for young girls and gender-nonconforming kids to learn about music and much more. The campers are split into bands and spend the week writing a song together to perform at the Cooperage at the end of the session. The programming includes technical musical instruction and empowering and creative group activities.

“[The camps] are incubators and engines for helping folks, especially those who are not the loudest voices in the room, to feel confident going into any context and knowing that their voice matters and that they can get loud and take up space,” said Mary Joy Hickey, the previous executive director.

Their Ladies Rock camps, taking place over a long weekend in the fall, are for adults looking for a similar experience.

Take Back the Power

“I like to think of Girls Rock as being a space where young people come to learn how to step into their personal power in a way that is very fresh. At Ladies Rock, adults come to the program, and they learn how to take back that power a little bit. And there's so much unlearning that's happening, they've spent a long time thinking about how they maybe need to be smaller for the comfort of other people. We give them permission to not do that,” said Pardee.

Pardee has been with Girls Rock MKE since 2013 when she started volunteering during their first year in operation. As the president of the board of directors since 2024, she has worked closely with Hickey and both see this relationship as beneficial and instructive.

Hickey’s tenure brought important changes to the organization including implementing a more structured strategic plan and adding paid staff. She hopes to attend this summer’s showcases on July 19 and August 9 to celebrate Pardee’s work. She said that the program helped her just as much as her campers.

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“I have learned what lights me up and what, what risks maybe I haven't been taking in my life because I was afraid to get vulnerable. I've been cracked open by that process of having the privilege of witnessing the transformation of so many people through this program and the impact of it,” said Hickey

Changes Ahead

More changes for Girls Rock include the addition of more paid staff members instead of their current volunteer system through the hiring of seasonal band coaches and instrument instructors. Also, on January 1, 2027, the organization will change its name to Let’s Get Loud MKE to ensure inclusion for all. Pardee also mentioned the possibility of adding a third Girls Rock camp session next year as the program grows.

In her new position, Pardee hopes to support those who need the camps most, giving them the community that she wanted.

“I was really excited to hear about Girls Rock Milwaukee starting out because I felt like it was going to give so many young people the opportunities that I hadn't had when I was young to find themselves and find their people,” said Pardee “There's something really healing about working with young people and kind of getting to tell my inner teenager, ‘Hey, you're doing the thing that you always dreamed about doing.’”